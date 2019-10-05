Rudy
came back from Ukraine promising major revelations about Biden. Of course, he could
be talking out of his bodacious farthole: Remember when he promised that the world would soon be talking about Biden's alleged perfidy in Romania? And then it turned out that Rudy himself was the guilty party
.
Still, I'm pretty terrified. The teevee talking heads assume that Rudy will source his smears back to disgraced former
officials in Ukraine. No. As we saw a couple of posts down
, the smears will come from the current
Zelensky government. Unfortunately, Seth Abramson seems to be the only American writer who understands the importance of this Kyiv Post article
.
Despite his (fictitious) image as an anti-corruption crusader, the current head of Ukraine is not
to be trusted. Don't forget: Zelensky came that
close to going on CNN and saying the words Trump wanted him to say. It's not as though he's a man of inflexible morals.
An increasing number of people are aware that Zelensky is the puppet of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, the world's greatest bank robber, who also happens to be the funder of the fascist Azov Battlaion. (Basically, Mr. K robbed from the taxpayers and gave to the Nazis.) There are indications that Kolomoisky has made a secret peace with Putin; we know that he has met with Giuliani in order to plan who-knows-what kind of skullduggery.
Zelensky's government covered up the horrible crimes committed against Valeria Gontareva
, the honest Ukrainian official who revealed Kolomoisky's multi-billion dollar bank robbery. That cover-up tells you who Zelensky really
is. Don't think for one second that Zelensky will refrain from playing along with Trump's plot against Biden.
Bad things are coming, folks.
Frankly, Biden should drop out now
. Yes, the situation is sickeningly unfair, just as the plot against Al Franken was sickeningly unfair. But it is what it is.
Everyone should start planning for the post-Biden Democratic campaign.
Buttigieg? No. Nice guy, smart guy, but too inexperienced. I like Booker, my heart belongs to Warren, but in the end, there's a lot to be said for Amy Klobuchar.
She's closer than Warren is to the nation's political center, her state is closer to the nation's geographical
center, she's under 60, and there's just a whole lot less for the oppo researchers and smear-mongers to work with. She's female and thus cannot be Frankened or Epsteined. The most important issue right now is climate change
, and Klobuchar is good on that score. Does anything else really matter?
Trump is trying to engineer another 1972, smearing the presumed Dem frontrunner in order to run against an easily-beatable lefty like Sanders. Warren could move toward the center, but Klobuchar is already there. If Biden dropped out now, there's a good chance that Klobuchar could win Iowa. I love ya, Joe -- but you gotta go.
The NYT
offered an interesting tidbit about Rudy Giuliani: He takes no payment for his legal services to Trump, which means that he is offering aid for free. (Someone
must be paying for all of that first-class travel.) But Trump's disclosure forms
do not list Rudy's legal advice as a gift.
As Marcy has noted, if Rudy is not actually functioning as Trump's lawyer, then none of his conversations with Trump are privileged.
Of course, he will claim privilege anyways. No-one can stop these bastards.