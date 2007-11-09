A horrible day -- in the US and the UK

We're impeaching Trump. So why does it feel as though WE got our asses handed to us today?
Every time I turned on MSNBC, I saw some Republican fiend lying his head off. The only thing more infuriating was the sight of Democrats responding in a measured, gentlemanly fashion. As a result, Trump's approval ratings will go up; support for impeachment will probably plummet. Even the NYT
grudgingly admits that impeachment will benefit Trump.
Pelosi completely mishandled this.
There should have been dozens
of articles of impeachment. One of the counts against Andrew Johnson held that he had brought "disgrace and ridicule" to the office. Why not use those exact same words in the current situation?
For unfathomable reasons, many actual crimes were left out of this impeachment: Obstruction, the dangling of pardons, witness interference, mishandling classified material, even insecure communications. The Stormy Daniels pay-off was, in and of itself, far worse than anything Clinton did. Pelosi's decision to ignore such crimes sends precisely the wrong message: Trump did nothing wrong; the Democrats have lied
. The Republicans can now claim that their man is the victim of a smear campaign.
If you're going to impeach a man, do a proper job of it. Go for the kill.
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is openly coordinating with Trump on the Senate trial. To give you an idea of how hideously unethical this is, consider the words that McConnel will recite when he takes the oath during the trial:
“I solemnly swear ... that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
There is no way to square those words with his confession of coordination. If McConnell takes that oath, he will be committing perjury.
Will any Democratic senator stand up and call out McConnell? No. When he takes that oath, Dems should chant en masse
: "PERJURY! PERJURY! PERJURY!" But they won't. They're too chickenshit.
I like what Marcy
said: "Gaetz is a putz, but the Dems do deserve some of his disdain here for their cowardice." Damn straight. Hell, on a certain level I can admire
what the Republicans are doing. They've decided to "imitate the tiger" (as Shakespeare put it) while the Dems imitate the bunny rabbit.
During this impeachment inquiry, the Dems in the House should have rained hellfire on the heads of all Republicans. They should have called the Republicans traitors, liars and scoundrels. They should have attacked Fox News as a Goebbels-esque brainwashing operation. They should have denounced Trump's supporters as gullible fools.
In this political environment, the American people demand anger and passion. Perhaps that's not the way things should
be, but that's the way things are
-- right now. Ferocity works. Ruthlessness works. Name-calling works. Hatred works.
Remember the way Dan Ackroyd used to say "Jane, you ignorant slut"? (You probably don't, unless your hair is as grey as mine.) That's how every Dem should have responded to demons like Gohmert and Nunes.
If the Republicans ask for a return to civility -- well, que messieurs les assassins commencent.
We all know who started it: Bullying is Trump's whole act
. We have no choice but to respond in kind.
That's the final message of the classic film It Happened Here
: "The appalling thing about fascism is that it forces you to use fascist means to get rid of it."
The UK blew it.
I don't know what to say to my British friends, other than the obvious: Boris Johnson's decisive victory made me physically sick. Seriously, this election made me feel worse than I felt on the day I had my first heart attack.
This tweet
from the great British journalist Carol Cadwalladr should frighten us all:
America, wondering what UK election means for 2020? Think: zero idea what is going on in real time. Zero idea who is being targeted with what data. Zero idea who is placing 1/3 ads. Mainstream media still being gamed. Lies absolutelyfuckingeverywhere. Like Britain except worse
She and her readers seem to believe that rigged tabulation machines play a role in this victory. Perhaps -- but I would note that the exit polls called it for Johnson. In the United States, a consistent pattern of disparity between the exits and the "actual" tallies is a key indicator of fraudulence.
The British election proves one thing: Progressives who keep pushing liberals into the farther reaches of leftism are utterly deluded. Progs, socialists, feminists, the advocates of Identity Politics -- they're all pigheaded louts who refuse to accept the inarguable fact that they are not popular
.
Here's another inarguable fact:
Corbyn=Sanders.
Anyone who disagrees with that equation is a de facto Trumper. I will not listen to any counter-arguments from the progs, for the same reason I won't hear out the arguments offered by flat earthers. Corbyn=Sanders
and that is that is that is THAT.
Face it: Even though the S word is less toxic in the UK than it is in the US, an avowed Socialist got clobbered by an international laughing stock who seemed destined to lose. You really think Bernie can do any better in this
country? I'm glad Jeremy Corbyn is standing down
. If only the damned, deluded fool had done so long ago.
Personally, I will not vote for Bernie Sanders if he wins the nomination. If the progs foist Sanders upon on us, there's no hope anyways, so what the hell. The world is fucked. Why do I bother with a healthy diet? I might as well start eating ice cream and burgers again. Heart attack #3 can't get here fast enough. I'm fucking done
.
A final word
about Glenn Greenwald
. I literally would spit in that man's face if I saw him dying in the street. The same goes for Matt Taibbi. Fucking libertarian
Putinista Trump-lovers.
Don't read either the Intercept or Rolling Stone -- even when they publish good
writers.