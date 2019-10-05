Like the (temporary) new graphic? The idea first popped into my head on January 20, 2017. I've waited four years for the chance to use this image to decorate this blog.

(The drawing of Cap and Bucky is by the great Jim Steranko, an artist whom I've discussed in these pages before.)





I'm being uncharacteristically optimistic, putting this celebratory graphic online at midnight, twelve hours before Biden takes the oath. But...what the hell. We've been through four years of fascist hell, and for this one day, I'm going to allow myself to feel good. Yes: I, Cannon, the World's Grouchiest Blogger, have actually allowed a smile to contort his perpetually-dour face into something strange and unrecognizable.





It feels weird.



