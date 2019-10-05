Recent posts



Wednesday, January 20, 2021

VT-DAY!!

Like the (temporary) new graphic? The idea first popped into my head on January 20, 2017. I've waited four years for the chance to use this image to decorate this blog. 
 
(The drawing of Cap and Bucky is by the great Jim Steranko, an artist whom I've discussed in these pages before.) 

I'm being uncharacteristically optimistic, putting this celebratory graphic online at midnight, twelve hours before Biden takes the oath. But...what the hell. We've been through four years of fascist hell, and for this one day, I'm going to allow myself to feel good. Yes: I, Cannon, the World's Grouchiest Blogger, have actually allowed a smile to contort his perpetually-dour face into something strange and unrecognizable. 

It feels weird. 

There's still plenty to grouse about. Steve Bannon -- who helped plan the events that led to the Capitol Building attack -- was just pardoned. After the things Bannon told Michael Wolff, I find this turn of events quite extraordinary. MSNBC just reported that Eliot Broidy also got a pardon. By the time you read these words, you may know of even worse outrages.

posted: 12:21 AM

Comments:
There’s a superstition in the news business that you should never say “knock on wood” or even mention out loud that it’s a slow news day.

Point is, I won’t relax until it’s noon and Trump is physically off the White House grounds. The next 12 hours are /the/ most dangerous period. It’ll finally be sinking in for Trump that he’s stepping out into financial and legal hell. Lindell and Flynn will be making their last, most aggressive pitch. “Mr. President, with all due respect, the deep state will eat you alive unless you declare martial law NOW.”
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 12:42 AM
 
