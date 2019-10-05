Trump's left-wing allies

I can't believe it. I can't believe what I just heard.

On MSNBC just now, one of the prog guests decried the fact that the Capitol Police were hopelessly outnumbered. She also suggested that there were pro-Trumpers among the cops.

Obviously, I agree with these concerns. (Ironically, Officer Brian Sicknick was a QAnon follower.)





But then this idiot on MSNBC went on to say that what happened on January 6 exemplifies why we must DEFUND THE POLICE.







Seriously. She said those three words, knowing full well how politically toxic they are.





Actually, she said that we must have a "conversation" about defunding the police. Whenever an idiot prog uses the word "conversation," he or she is about to say something helpful to the Trumpist cause.

Progs, try to understand: You are not popular. You do not have the magic words that will suddenly turn people around. You will never have those words. Sorry, but you simply do not possess the powers of persuasion that you think you possess.

You have not been squelched. Do not pretend that you have not been given a chance to express yourselves. You have spoken and spoken -- yet your position remains unpopular.



The polls are clear: The public hates the words "Defund the police." Republicans love it whenever a prog utters that repellent phrase in front of a camera or microphone.



Progs, do not assume that I am unfamiliar with your spiel. I've already heard it, thank you very much: "When we say 'defund the police,' what we really mean is..."

SHUT UP. JUST SHUT THE FUCK UP.







Try to understand: We have already had the "DEFUND THE POLICE" conversation. Your side lost. Permanently. Deal with that fact.







Joe Biden won only because he denounced those three words. And may I remind you: Joe Biden was the (very wise) choice of the overwhelming majority of African Americans.

Actual black Americans are nothing like the asshole progs who pretend to represent them on MSNBC. The vast majority of African Americans do not want the police defunded: See here and here and here





more funding for the police, especially in DC. There are millions of right-wing kooks and Nazis running rampant in this country, and they are dying for a fight. Only the cops stand between us and them. That's why the Boogalooers and the Proud Boys hate the police.

Nazis and black BernieBros are united in their love for the slogan "Defund the police." Normal Americans hate those words.



Obviously, we need to make sure that all law enforcement agencies are fascism-free. But the answer is better cops, not fewer cops.

