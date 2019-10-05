Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Sunday, December 06, 2020

The Deprogramming Dilemma

Before we get to D-Jay's important contribution, I must note Trump's tweet announcing that Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid. I don't wish the man ill-health, obviously. But at the same time, one can't help wondering if this turn of events may have any connection to Rudy's documented willingness to pop into a hotel bedroom with a busty young "reporter" he met just minutes before.
 
Is there anything more Rudy can do to embarrass himself? I thought that the hair dye thing was the absolute limit, but then he farted while presenting the testimony of the world's least credible witness. How can he top that act? Maybe if he picked his nose and licked his fingers, or wore polka-dot boxers over his pants...
 
Also: Trump -- a narcissist to the last -- visited the Lincoln memorial and announced that he's receiving worse treatment than Lincoln did. My sources tell me that Donnie originally planned to say these words during a visit to Ford's Theater. 
 
Here's D-Jay. It's an absolute must-read. If you can any items to add to his list...
 
*  *  *   

The Deprogramming Dilemma

By D-Jay

After living through four years of Donald Trump’s buffoonery, malice, greed, incompetence, narcissism, gratuitous cruelty and complete lack of loyalty to the United States and its Constitution, 74 million Americans actually voted to give the guy another four years to complete his project of destroying our country.

74 million.

Seven million fewer than voted for Biden – thank God – but a terrifying number, nonetheless.

Now, Mad King Donald is said to be wandering the halls of the White House muttering to himself, “I won. I won. I won.” 

An ultra-dedicated devotee of “The Power of Positive Thinking,” Trump has often demonstrated a belief that if he just thinks something strongly, and longly, enough, he can  reshape reality itself to what he wishes it to be.

And now, horror of horrors, it actually seems to be working.

At least, that is, if we stretch our understanding of reality to include the Borg-like mind field in which who knows how many of the 74 million Trump siders now joyfully reside.

And sometimes not so joyfully.  For me, the saddest, but most revealing, example of the hold Trump has somehow managed to gain over his followers has to be the story told by a critical care nurse who works with Covid-19 patients in a midwestern hospital.  She reported that some of her patients actually died of the disease while angrily insisting to the bitter end that this couldn’t be because it’s all a hoax.

Hmm…Where could these sad souls possibly have gotten that idea from?

A critical question has to be, therefore, are they all that far gone?

Seeing polls saying that 70 percent or more of Republicans now think that Biden’s win was a fraud is concerning, to say the least.  And listening for Republican members of Congress to at last stand up and say, “Enough!”…but hearing only craven silence, one can be forgiven for a little healthy pessimism. 

Okay…a lot.

But there are some encouraging signs, too, especially at the state and local levels.

Republican election officials in Georgia and Arizona stood up to all the pressure and threats.

Republican State legislatures haven’t jumped on the alternate slate of unelected electors treason train.

Judges appointed by Republicans, including Trump himself, haven’t hesitated to send Giuliani packing, often with the most scathing of send-offs.

A certain number of Republican senators have chosen to go around Mitch McConnell and negotiate directly with their centerist Democratic counterparts to find a compromise coronavirus bailout plan that might at least mitigate the worst of the coming crisis.

The case can be made that all is not lost.

In fact, that is the case we HAVE to make.

We either proceed on that basis and fight for the survival of American democracy or we give up and watch the world go down in flames – be it from violence and war, or runaway climate change.

So the questions are:

Can the iron bubble of Trump Republicanism be burst?

Can the threat of American fascism be – if not destroyed completely – at least be put back under the rocks from which it crawled?

If so, how?

To answer that one, we first of all need a much clearer idea of how exactly we got here in the first place. 

What is the nature and magnitude of the malicious beast we face?

Can a few well-placed strikes shatter the 74-million-person cult of Trump like an empty beer bottle smashed on the counter in the midst of a barroom brawl?

Can the right thread be pulled that will unravel the whole Gordian knot with a single powerful tug?

Or, should the monster be looked at as if it is some sort of gigantic carrot, and we are armed only with a vegetable peeler?  Can we shave off a strip or two here, another there, and a few more someplace else, until, at first, its power to win elections is lost, and – eventually – we find that only a few rotten spots are left to be tossed on the compost heap of history?

My money is on that sort of process being the one that might work.

Okay, you say, but how do we get there from here?  Where can we look for soft spots or chinks in the armor

It has to start by understanding the multi-generational, multi-faceted process – no – set of processes, some accidental, some perhaps inevitable…and some manufactured with malice aforethought.

So here we go…

Long-time Cannonfire aficionados with exceptionally good memories might recall that almost exactly four year ago I submitted my first guest article, an examination of the roots of Trumpism entitled, A Slow Motion Coup D’etat (under my real-life name of David Jay Morris, rather than my current internet moniker of D-Jay.) 

In the last few years, lot of very good, very insightful work has been done in this area, but what we haven’t often seen are attempts to list all the aspects of the issue, where they come from, how they inter-relate and interact with each other, and how they might be countered.  To a certain extent, that was what I was trying to do with the aforementioned Cannonfire offering, so it might be as good a place as any to start our journey.

In the article, I identified and briefly discussed 12 items that were key to the rise of Trump:

Intensive Voter Suppression 

Creation of an Alternative Right-Wing Reality 

Corruption and Weaponization of Christianity 

Demonization of the Media

Demonization of their Foes, Especially the Clintons

Florida 2000 and the Judicial Coup D’etat

The Weaponization of Social Media

Extreme Gerrymandering

Conspiracy to Undermine the Obama Administration

Corruption of the FBI

Election Fraud

Vladimir Putin 

Not bad for a first effort, if I do say so myself, but after living through the nightmare presidency of the last four years, it’s high time for an update. Now, I’d like to propose an expanded list, divided into two main sections – things done on the right-wing side of the leger…and things our side has flubbed so badly that an obvious calamity like a Trump presidency could occur:

From the Right

Truth Decay – Destruction of the Ability to Distinguish Fantasy from Reality

Ever Worsening Demonization of the Media

Manufactured Distrust of Science and Expertise

The Iron Bubble of Disinformation

The Dark Money Conspiracy

Information Warfare Aimed at Us

Domestic Terrorism

Emergence of a Full-blown Cult of Personality

Ongoing Voter Suppression and Gerrymandering

Election Security

Continued Weaponization of Social Media

Toxic Right-wing Christianity

Racism

Sexism and a Pseudo-Macho Mentality

Putinism and the International Neo-Fascist Movement

Lack of Education in Civics and Critical Thinking Skills

Destruction of Crucial Democratic Norms

The Collapse of Good Manners and Propriety

Radicalization

From the Left (and Sometimes the Center)

OTT PC (Over-The-Top Political Correctness)

Inept Messaging

Lack of Media Investment

Arrogance

Surrender of Rural America Without a Fight

Failure to Call Out and Counteract Toxic Right-Wing Christianity

Failure to Call Out Right-Wing Racism, Sexism and Fascism for what it is, and Counteract it in Time

Framing Too Many Issues as Being Rooted in Race Rather than Economics and Class

Failure to Recognize Just How Bad Things Can Really Get

Forever Bringing Beanbags to a Knife Fight

Failure to Protect Critical Norms

In future articles over the coming months – as the demands of real life permit – I hope to examine each of these items, and perhaps even offer an idea or two on potential cures or countermeasures for a few of them.

In the meantime, if you’ve got any suggestions for items you think ought to be included in the list - or eliminated from it - please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Stay tuned…

posted: 5:10 PM

Comments:
Good post, with a necessary call to get our plans and arguments worked out.

But it’s going to be really hard going to wean those morons off their toxic propaganda.

An informative event happened back in what can be thought of as the old days, 2009 or so. I happened to meet a guy from Texas, and when he discovered that I’m a “Librul” from California, he wanted to argue politics. Now, I’d been attacked for being a Maoist by some of these jerks (well-earned epithet), so my expectations were low.

He went on to say that Clinton had wrecked the economy, and when asked what he meant by that, he claimed it was obvious, and “Don’t go quoting the New York Times.” I must admit that I was left speechless.

And every year has seen a decline in civility, increased departure from reality and joy taken in being a stooge programmed by Rush and Fox News.

While I support any efforts at improving the political situation, I must admit I’m with Joseph.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 7:00 PM
 
It’s gotten weird for sure. I think though with all the attention that the video from the voting in GA, which seems to show election fraud pretty clearly, it’s going to be tough for most politicians to bash on what Trump is saying. Have you seen that video (where they bring the ballots out of their suitcases after they told everyone to go home)? If you have another read on what that video does or does not show please share some thoughts.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 8:12 PM
 
Gee, anon, it's been ages since my humble blog was considered worth trolling.

https://www.cbs46.com/news/election-officials-debunk-video-alleging-voter-fraud/article_e4e49db0-367e-11eb-ad70-235dfcb0669a.html

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/dec/04/facebook-posts/no-georgia-election-workers-didnt-kick-out-observe/
posted by Blogger Joseph : 10:27 PM
 
Why bother with a fake suitcase full of ballots, when the real action is in the Swiss, Grand Cayman, etc bank accounts full of money?

And we by now should know that the vast preponderance of money flows to the GOP.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 11:13 PM
 
Oh man, that whole suitcases full of ballots story is yet another hilarious example of how the people questioning the validity of the election just have very little idea of how elections are handled and carried out. They weren't suitcases, no one was asked to leave, and observers are not required for votes to be counted in Georgia. Talk about grasping at straws. Also, how many votes would we even be talking about there? Probably not nearly as many as could be flipped in seconds on a central tabulating computer. You know, like probably happened in Florida, a state Trump won. Of course, no one wants to look at the states Trump won, because obviously there couldn't have been fraud in those states since the messiah won, right? Never over estimate the intelligence and discernment of Americans is the lesson here. Sad.
posted by Anonymous Gus : 9:00 AM
 
Anon11:13 checking in with a clarification. I meant fictional suitcase of ballots, since it was the story that was fake.

The main thing about the balloting process is that it is hard to cheat. Every stage of it, from casting of ballots to feeding the ballots into tabulator machines is watched over by people from both parties— and it’s serious work because they care.

But once the data is inside some black box connected to the internet, or that had been otherwise loaded with malware, well then: an audit is the only way to know for sure.

And Gus is right. There is something so idiotic and slapstick about suitcases....
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 11:33 PM
 
My niece is one of those dedicated overworked medical professionals spending most of her time caring for Covid-19 patients. She awoke yesterday morning with the feeling that she was undergoing a bronchitis attack and she felt clammy but she had no fever - so off she went to work to get tested for coronavirus. The tester told her she had the virus before the test was given because her face was wet.

Upon hearing the story my mind went back to the Rudy the Dripper video where he was sweating like the pig that he is. So he has had to have had the virus for a long time which likely means hundreds more have been bitten by the super-spreaders working for Trump.

At age 76, and unhealthy, mentally and physically, Giuliani is probably very sick.
posted by Blogger gadfly : 3:29 AM
 
