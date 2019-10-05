This is why we can't have nice monoliths

I haven't commented before now on the Utah monolith, nor on the copycat 'liths in Romania and California. Since I don't believe in space aliens, I've presumed from the start that these works were created by artists who intended to give us something to wonder about -- and to smile about -- during tough times.

In the video, a group of three men are seen pushing the statue over and chanting "America First" and "Christ is King." The men, one of whom was wearing a "Make America Great Again" headband, called part of the monolith's construction "gay" then replaced it monolith with a wooden cross. “Christ is king in this country. We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space,” a man in the video says. “So let’s tear this bitch down.”

In a video posted to a DLive account run by someone with the username CultureWarCrimnal, the group of men claims to have driven for over 5 hours to get to the statue’s site, streaming most of the time. The man who appears in the later video is wearing military fatigues and camo face paint. He’s vaping while saying things like, “I will fuck you to death if you don’t sing.” The group goes on to sing "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and other military-centric songs, all while greeting his viewers with vulgar, racist commentary. Two other members in the back of the car have combat helmets on with night-vision goggles attached.



Throughout the video they mentioning burning crosses and white power. There's a big difference between the California monolith and the one in 2001: A Space Odyssey. The movie monolith made a bunch of dumbshit apes smarter.

And now we come to the most absurd part of the story: At one point, the dumbshit apes decided -- wrongly -- that dogs were after them. As the Good Book says: "The wicked flea when no man pursueth." (When I first heard that proverb as a boy, I wondered what the flea did to be considered so wicked.)

CultureWarCriminal and his crew then have an impromptu roundtable discussion in the bushes, contemplating if those pursuing them are a part of the Antifa movement. “Antifa isn’t one to underestimate,” the group concludes. They then devise a plan, seemingly getting excited using military vernacular, to call the police and frame those after them as the monolith destroyers.

Oh, right. Antifa.

As if anyone in Antifa cared. As if anyone in that ridiculous pseudo-movement possessed an NSA-like ability to track everything these assholes do. As if the otiose pantywaist ninnies attracted to Antifa had any desire to do battle with a bunch of probably-armed, probably-drunken hillbillies in the middle of nowhere.





I'll be the first to admit that a similar miasma of iconoclastic insanity engulfed the progressive rampagers who spent much of the preceding summer pulling down statues of Columbus, Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. Traditional political labels cannot impose boundaries on delusion, arrogance, craziness and stupidity.



On the other hand: In the past, this blog has linked to articles indicating that some of the worst acts committed by last summer's protesters were egged on by the far right. The plan, largely successful, was to frame the left.

Note that the right-wing nutcases who took down the California 'lith quickly improvised a plan to frame "Antifa." Right-wing conspiracy buffs are forever theorizing about false flag operations, but in actual practice, they are the only ones doing false flag operations.







Bottom line: America is doomed because the whole freakin' country -- right and left and all points in-between -- has gone insane.