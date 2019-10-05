Fake aliens

There are many important things to talk about right now, so why should I focus on an elderly former Israeli general who claims that the governments of the world are hiding the existence of aliens ? I am addressing this topic because 2020 sucks, and we all need a break from the suckiness. Sometimes bloggers just wanna have fun.

The whistleblower's name is Haim Eshed.

Speaking in an interview to Yediot Aharonot, Eshed – who served as the head of Israel's space security program for nearly 30 years and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award – explained that Israel and the US have both been dealing with aliens for years.

He calls them the Galactic Federation. That preposterous name is just one reason why don't I believe this guy's claims.





His story sounds like a precis of every flying saucer contactee/conspiracy story we've heard since the 1950s. Cliches galore; no new material. This is the kind of unimaginative space opera I might have expected from L. Ron Hubbard.



The 87-year-old former space security chief gave further descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US, which ostensibly have been made because they wish to research and understand "the fabric of the universe." This cooperation includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives.

The base-on-Mars riff was stolen from a well-known British hoax called Alternative 3, which originated as a TV broadcast slated for April 1. Obviously, any space endeavor capable of colonizing Mars would be known to this country's enemies and competitors. We can keep big secrets, but not that big.







Eshed never clarifies where his information comes from. Is he presenting material he learned during his government service? Or are these private findings -- conclusions he hopped to after reading books and magazine articles about UFOs?





Let us posit that we're dealing with the first situation. Let us posit that Eshed is summarizing secret information he learned while working for the Israeli government. Should we presume that Eshed was given accurate information?





If you know how counterintelligence works, you'll understand why a government employee -- even one of high rank -- may have been deliberately exposed to false documents.

Counterintelligence officers operate separately from other spies. The foremost job of a counterintelligence officer is mole-hunting. These professional paranoids must continuously ask themselves one question: Have we been penetrated? Is one of our people secretly working for their people?







One classic way of making this determination is the "marked card" technique. Here's how it works:



You are working in American counterintelligence during the Cold War. You have reason to believe that someone in a certain government office has been passing data to the Soviets. You've narrowed your suspects down to three people. To narrow the list down to one, you must make sure all three suspects get access to a document containing information which the Russians covet.

But it's not quite the same document: In each of the three versions, one small detail -- maybe a date, maybe a description -- is wrong. Each version contains a unique error. If document B ends up in Soviet hands, then you know that suspect B is your mole.

I can hear you asking: How can one know which version of the document was passed to the Russians? Well...there are ways. Our side may have discovered their "dead drops." We were always quite good at eavesdropping on foreign communications. And we had moles of our own.



I don't believe in visitors from space, yet I've long suspected that the United States government has made use of the myth of alien contact. Counterintelligence officers may even have invented huge chunks of that myth.

In my opinion, American molehunters have concocted various documents about UFO crashes and alien contacts, and may even have created elaborate "in the field" ruses intended to heighten foreign interest in such documents. Adversarial governments would be curious to learn if we really do possess so spectacular a secret.





I could point to a number of incidents which tend to buttress this theory. The most obvious example that comes to mind is this book by a former American Army officer named Philip Corso , who might be considered a direct precursor to Haim Eshed. Although the book is generally derided as a literary hoax , I suspect that Corso was not a deceiver. He was deceived.





Most people don't know that Corso had inadvertently crossed the most powerful -- and paranoid -- counterintelligence professional in the history of espionage: James J. Angleton of the CIA. I've mentioned him in many previous posts.

I cannot here offer a full explanation as to why Angleton mistrusted Corso. The main bone of contention had to do with a Polish defector named Michael Goleniewski (code-named SNIPER) who switched his allegiance to the West in 1961. Corso, working for Army intelligence, was Goleniewski's handler and champion.

Angleton did not trust Goleniewski. Thus, Angleton did not trust Philip Corso.



Angleton was besotted with the spectacular claims made his own defector, a Russian named Anatoliy Golitsyn. (Alfred Hitchcock's worst movie, Topaz, offers a misleading version of the Golitsyn/Angleton affair.) This alcoholic, arrogant Russian fed Angleton some absurd fabrications -- for example, Golitsyn said that the Sino-Soviet split was a massive ruse. Since other defectors were hardly going to back up that nonsensical claim, Golitsyn had no choice but to denounce all other defectors -- including Goleniewski -- as Soviet deception agents.

Michael Goleniewski's information turned out to be quite good, and Corso made sure that "his" defector was taken very seriously. Golitsyn? Screw Golitsyn.

Since Angleton's paranoia matched that of any modern-day QAnon cultist, he naturally decided that Corso must himself be a Soviet agent.

Soon after Corso got on Angleton's bad side, he (Corso) was assigned to the Pentagon's foreign technology division. There, he was informed that the United States was back-engineering recovered alien devices. I suspect that Corso was fed false information because Angleton presumed that Corso would be caught passing this data on to the Russians.

But Corso was no traitor, and he eventually retired with honor.



Please understand: Mine is hardly the only "Theory of Corso." This is a complex tale with many moving parts, and I've had to leave much out. I could well be wrong. Perhaps the book Corso wrote in the 1990s -- published shortly before his 1998 death -- was nothing more than a simple hoax, an end-of-life money-grab.



But even if you don't buy my particular "Theory of Corso," you should still consider the possibility that American counterintelligence officers have used bogus flying saucer documentation as a kind of loyalty test. A number of odd episodes fit this scenario. (Maybe even this strange affair. Did you know that "MAJESTIC" was actually the Truman-era code-name for our military's attack plan against the USSR?)

There's another reason why our spooks may have wanted to convince their spooks that aliens are zipping through the skies: Infiltration and exfiltration.

During the Cold War, getting American agents into and out of adversarial nations was no easy task. If you misdirect the enemy (especially their air forces) with a science-fictiony light show in one area, the enemy is more likely to ignore a chopper crossing into their airspace somewhere else. Fake aliens can be a marvelous distraction.







Bottom line: Haim Eshed may be recounting "facts" which he truly believes to be factual. But who were his sources of information? Were they truthful?

