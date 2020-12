Because @TuckerCarlson dared to criticize Sidney Powell, radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles is now pizzagating him. pic.twitter.com/r6xbjFSSPQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 21, 2020

This is both hilarious and horrifying: The moment Tucker Carlson said something the Trump cultists didn't like, he got slammed with a Pizzagate smear. I'm not speaking metaphorically or generically: They really do place ol' Tuck in Comet Ping Pong.



What's particularly funny about this clip is the host's reaction. It's pure Elmer Fudd: "You know what? I think DAT was da WABBIT!"





Four human beings are on camera in this clip, and not a one of them has a three-digit IQ.