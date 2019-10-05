The Sour Grapes of Wrath
By D-Jay
To no-one’s surprise, the Trumpian madness continues – and seems to get madder by the day. Bad King Donald the Gross, Court Jester Giuliani, assorted Senatorial Squires and a set of expendable pawns from the provinces all seem determined to draw out the country’s suffering as long as they possibly can before our deliverance on January 20th.
Our hopeful deliverance, that is.
Petty-minded to the end, Trump is on a quest for vengeance, while his minions search for a miraculous holy grail of election interference that will somehow allow him to remain in office – and perhaps more importantly to the Don – avoid having to face up to the fact that the American people have unequivocally chosen a new title for him, “Loser!”
Let’s hope that in the course of this insane endeavour, they have not stumbled onto the real Achilles’ heel of American democracy.
Not the packing of the Supreme Court. Not the decapitation of our military leadership. Not an endless series of losing lawsuits. Not Rudy Giuliani leading press conferences so strange that SNL parodies become impossible. Not even Moscow Mitch McConnell retaining his power as Majority Leader of the Senate.
Could the fate of Democracy in the United State depend not on any of these, but instead on a handful of minor, low-level functionaries simply refusing to carry out their legally required duties?
I am referring, of course, to Republican members of county and state canvassing boards in key states refusing to certify the results of the vote in their areas - incontrovertible as they may be.
Also in the same vein is the refusal of Trump toady GSA head, Emily W. Murphy, to “ascertain” the “apparent winner” of the Presidential election, the key action that allows the transition process to proceed. For the record, it is an action she is supposed to do with or without presidential authorization.
WTF? Is it actually a thing that, by the simple non-act of not signing papers they are supposed to sign, this set of Bozos could derail the process of the electors chosen by their state’s voters being duly empowered to cast their votes in Washington?
Are Trump and company now seriously planning the ultimate Hail Mary pass of electoral politics - getting the Republican controlled, heavily gerrymandered state legislatures of Michigan and Pennsylvania to send their own set of pro-Trump electors, claiming that they are allowed to do so since the election was “not certified?”
Talk about killing you parents, then throwing yourself on the mercy of the court because you’re an orphan!
If an attempt of this sort is actually made, grab your pitchforks (along with face masks and plastic shields, weatherproof clothes, gloves, snacks, umbrellas and other equipment suitable for a massive protest in the midst of a pandemic) and get ready to spend some serious time in the streets, my friends. This CANNOT stand!
And if any Republicans are reading this…Really? You are actually okay with this? Hasn’t the time finally come when you will choose your country – and democracy itself – over protecting the fragile little ego of Donald Trump?
As Carl Bernstein has been saying, this is not just political disruption, the correct word for it is a “coup d’etat.”
Just when we thought King Donald couldn’t sink any lower, or disgust us anymore, here we are. Most commentators seem to think that this ultimate exercise in Trumpism will fail – but is likely to cause serious damage to our democratic system in the long run.
Let’s hope they’re right about the former, but wrong about the latter.
Sharpen up your pitchforks, folks!