The sour grapes of wrath

Cannon here. The truth is, I'm in the final stages of illustrating a children's book. The work was supposed to be finished months ago, and so there's nothing for it but to get 'er done. When my brain is in "paint" mode, it's not in "write" mode, and vice-versa.

Trump really does seem serious about his coup. I think that the alternative explanations offered by the teevee talking heads just don't cut it: Donald Trump really intends to stay in office, through foul means or fouler. Even the National Review admits that Trump is using bullshit tactics, filling the public with nonsensical claims that his lawyers refuse to repeat in court because they're just so ridiculous.

The important thing to understand is this: One one level -- perhaps the most important level -- this propaganda barrage is working spectacularly well. The majority of Republicans really do believe that the election was stolen





And they will continue to think that the election was stolen throughout Biden's presidency, which millions of Americans will consider illegitimate This carefully-cultivated falsehood could help propel us into Civil War.

Here's D-Jay...

