CANNONFIRE





Saturday, November 28, 2020

Being for the benefit of Mister Trump

(The tune is here, kids.) 
 
For the benefit of Mr. Trump
There will be a data dump
You can't believe.
Remember all that laptop biz
Which said that Hunter Biden is
A total deev?
They say he flew three thousand miles
To have a family foe fix the machine.
Thus was born claims of porn without any proof!

The celebrated Mr. Q
Identifies the demons who
Control the news.
They want to rape and eat your kids
But we must never call them "Yids"
Or "the Jews."
Just say "elitists." That's the word.
The Protocols will be revived and thrive.
And what's more is Georgie Soros running the world!

Unleash the Kraken and the Storm
As Rudy G will misinform
Every rube.
And Sidney P will spew her fibs
So Trump can murder all the libs
On YouTube!
Reality itself is clay
That we can shape in any way we will.
Where we go one, we go all the way to HELL!


posted: 5:16 AM

Best thing I’ve read! I never got this kind of thing as a kid. Oh, snap!
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 10:26 AM
 
Lol.

Hard to turn the present mess into a good joke. And it’s musical!

Nicely done.
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 2:58 PM
 
FeedWind