Being for the benefit of Mister Trump

(The tune is here, kids.)

For the benefit of Mr. Trump

There will be a data dump

You can't believe.

Remember all that laptop biz

Which said that Hunter Biden is

A total deev?

They say he flew three thousand miles

To have a family foe fix the machine.

Thus was born claims of porn without any proof!



The celebrated Mr. Q

Identifies the demons who

Control the news.

They want to rape and eat your kids

But we must never call them "Yids"

Or "the Jews."

Just say "elitists." That's the word.

The Protocols will be revived and thrive.

And what's more is Georgie Soros running the world!



Unleash the Kraken and the Storm

As Rudy G will misinform

Every rube.

And Sidney P will spew her fibs

So Trump can murder all the libs

On YouTube!

Reality itself is clay

That we can shape in any way we will.

Where we go one, we go all the way to HELL!









