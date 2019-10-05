Joe has to prove WHAT???

By D-Jay

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.” – Nov. 17, 2020 Trump Tweet.

Wrong again, Donald.

As usual, you’ve displayed your astounding ignorance of – and lack of respect for – the American system of government.

Biden doesn’t have to prove anything.

The result of the election has already been proven.

It’s called counting the votes.

It’s called certifying the tallies.

It’s called recounting or auditing the results if there are any serious questions about the results.

It isn’t done by the candidates, it’s done by local, county and state voting officials.

And I’ll let you in on a little secret, Donald. It’s already been done.

It’s over.

You lost.

Big time.

Time to grow up and move on, loser.

If you can’t quite bring yourself to do that yet, however, there is something else that needs to be proven – all the baseless claims you, Giuliani, and the rest of your clown car “legal” team keep on spouting about voter fraud and the results of the election.

Whether you actually believe your own fantasies or not is irrelevant.

Your childish insecurities are irrelevant.

To state the extremely obvious (to everyone but your followers, evidently) just because you say something doesn’t make it so.

Time to put up or shut up.

Time to show us some actual proof that you aren’t just pulling all of this out of your ample backside…or go away and leave us alone!