CANNONFIRE





Saturday, November 28, 2020

Joe has to prove WHAT???

By D-Jay

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.” – Nov. 17, 2020 Trump Tweet.

Wrong again, Donald. 

As usual, you’ve displayed your astounding ignorance of – and lack of respect for – the American system of government.

Biden doesn’t have to prove anything.

The result of the election has already been proven.

It’s called counting the votes.

It’s called certifying the tallies.

It’s called recounting or auditing the results if there are any serious questions about the results.

It isn’t done by the candidates, it’s done by local, county and state voting officials.

And I’ll let you in on a little secret, Donald.  It’s already been done.

It’s over.

You lost.

Big time.

Time to grow up and move on, loser.

If you can’t quite bring yourself to do that yet, however, there is something else that needs to be proven – all the baseless claims you, Giuliani, and the rest of your clown car “legal” team keep on spouting about voter fraud and the results of the election.

Whether you actually believe your own fantasies or not is irrelevant.

Your childish insecurities are irrelevant.

To state the extremely obvious (to everyone but your followers, evidently) just because you say something doesn’t make it so.

Time to put up or shut up. 

Time to show us some actual proof that you aren’t just pulling all of this out of your ample backside…or go away and leave us alone!

 

posted: 7:58 PM

1 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments:
I hear you on this one. With the margin of votes between them so small in some states he doesn’t really have to get all that many votes thrown out to win some more states and start picking up electoral votes. That’s his angle. I think it is far fetched, but unfortunately not truly impossible. It’s exactly why he put ACB on the Court. I’m not normally a whacky conspiracy theorist but the timing of RBG’s passing just seems awfully convenient for Trump’s needs, if you know what I mean.This thing is still actually a nail biter. Biden and Harris know it too, they just aren’t talking about it. You know, whistling in the dark...
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 9:12 PM
 
Post a Comment

<< Home


