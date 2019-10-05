Why did a neo-Nazi have advanced knowledge of Rudy's magic computer?

The story about Rudy G's magic computer is worse than bullshit. It's the kind of concentrated bullshit you'd expect from the last bull in a ten-bull bovine centipede.

I can't believe that Team Trump launched this smear without thinking it through. To make a thing like this work, you need preparation. You need a straight story from a convincing witness.

Just about every statement from John Paul Mac Isaac -- the Trump-besotted conspiracy nut/computer repair guy who allegedly received the magic laptop -- is, to put it mildly, questionable.

Consider: Hunter Biden has lived in Los Angeles since early 2018.

We are supposed to believe that Hunter dropped off this malfunctioning computer -- one of several malfunctioning computers -- at a repair shop in Delaware. Why on earth would he do that? Don't they have any decent computer repair guys in California? Apparently, Hunter just had to have the magic touch that can be provided only by a legally-blind computer repair guy who lives 3000 miles away.

We are also supposed to believe that Hunter carelessly handed over the Magic Computer even though it contained all sorts of material that could embarrass him and/or his father, the presidential candidate. As it happens, I do my own computer repairs -- but if ran into a problem outside my competency, I'd make damn sure that nothing embarrassing was on the hard drive before handing my beloved workstation over to a stranger.





We are further supposed to believe that Hunter just plain forgot that he left a computer full of damning material in the shop. He supposedly made no arrangements to pick it up. At no point did Hunter say to himself: "Gee, maybe I should retrieve that machine. After all, I am the son of a presidential candidate, and I do appear in a sex tape located somewhere on the hard drive..."



Computer repair guy John Paul Mac Isaac (henceforth JPMI) insisted, at first, that he didn't know that Hunter was the computer's owner. Then he (JPMI) produced a receipt for the transaction which identified the owner, including his contact info. JMPI claimed that he tried to contact Hunter a number of times to tell him that the job was done.

In his interview, JPMI didn't notice the contradiction between his two stories. Anyone that dumb sure as hell ain't getting his mitts on my system!





JPMI also told multiple stories about his interactions with the FBI. Since he apparently believes that the FBI killed Seth Rich, one wonders why he contacted the Bureau at all.

If we believe JPMI, the data was, in essence, stolen property. Why would the FBI tell JPMI anything other than "Give that damned computer back to its rightful owner"?



Rudy Giuliani , legal eagle that he is, belatedly noticed this problem.

“The process was that the laptop was left by Hunter Biden, in an inebriated… heavily inebriated state with the merchant,” claimed Giuliani on the show. “The merchant fixed the laptop, tried to reach Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden never came back for it.”

Then why did JPMI originally say that he had no idea who the owner was? The original story held that JPMI did some Sherlock Holmesing after noting a sticker for the Beau Biden Foundation on the laptop's cover.



“The document that I have signed by Hunter Biden says that after 90 days the hard drive is abandoned and it becomes the property of the merchant. Sometime after it became his property, he became very suspicious that maybe he had evidence of a crime sitting in his office,” he went on. “So he listened to it and he found that he did.”

Three points:

1. What document? If such a document exists, it's probably a forgery.

2. Evidence of what crime?

3. One does not "listen" to a hard drive, although one can listen to an audio file stored on a hard drive.

Giuliani declared, “He had legal possession of it. He legally turned it over to the FBI, and then he legally turned it over to my lawyer. It’s now his property. He can do what he wants with it..." Why would the FBI take an interest in the thing? So far, we've learned about nothing that would be within the FBI's purview. The Bureau has no reason to care about either the emails we've seen or a private sex tape.







It should be painfully obvious by now that Rudy's Magic Computer is nothing more than a device for "laundering" disinformation acquired or devised by the Russians, who hacked Burisma earlier this year. Always keep in mind that Rudy has been hobnobbing with at least one known Russian spy.

In the bad old days of the Cold War, spies used to spread targeted disinfo by "accidentally" letting an opponent acquire a wallet, a briefcase, an address book, a manila document folder or some similar Maguffin. The disinfo contained therein would cleverly mix real and fake material, festooned with enough seemingly-plausible "pocket litter" to make the ruse persuasive. Both the KGB and the CIA have had plenty of experience with this hoary tactic.

(I suspect that, on several occasions, the Agency used variants of the "lost wallet" ploy to play tricks on the JFK assassination research community. But that's a topic for another time.)

Rudy's Magic Computer seems to be an updated version of this same gambit.





My imagination stretches pretty far, but right now, even I cannot cobble together a scenario in which JPMI plays an innocent role in all of this. His contradictory tales are -- shall we say -- a little suspicious. He's a Trumper. He's a conspiracy-thumper. And he apparently views Rudy Giuliani as a pal.



I've said it a hundred times before and I'll say it a thousand times more: The right wing conspiracy theorists are the conspirators.





The real reason the FBI got involved. Yes, the Bureau really has taken an interest in the Magic Computer -- and last night, two stories told us why. The first article was published by . Yes, the Bureau really has taken an interest in the Magic Computer -- and last night, two stories told us. The first article was published by the WP ; the second comes to us by way of NBC

The Washington Post reports that Russian intercepts indicate that Rudy met with Russian spooks during a 2019 trip to Ukraine. It has been clear for a while that Rudy is being used as a conduit to feed Russian disinfo to the president. Trump was duly warned about all this. His response: "That's Rudy."







From the NBC piece:

Federal investigators are examining whether the emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.



The FBI seized the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena. The subpoena was later published by the New York Post. The bureau has declined to comment. Although NBC is too coy to spell things out, it seems clear that the Bureau sees the Magic Computer as evidence in an ongoing probe of Rudy Giuliani himself. He has been under investigation since last year. (Did you forget?)



See this CNN piece from October of 2019:

The counterintelligence probe hinges in part on whether a foreign influence operation was trying to take advantage of Giuliani's business ties in Ukraine and with wealthy foreigners to make inroads with the White House, according to one person briefed on the matter.

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated by federal prosecutors for possible campaign finance violations and a failure to register as a foreign agent as part of an active investigation into his financial dealings, according to three U.S. officials. If LPMI got the Magic Computer from Rudy -- not Hunter -- then everything falls into place and our tale of intrigue makes much more sense. Hunter Biden is not the one in hot water; Rudy is.





The Nazi prophet. It has become quite clear that many within Trumpworld knew all about the NY Post's grand revelation It has become quite clear that many within Trumpworld knew all about the NY Post's grand revelation well before it was unveiled

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, and Fox News host Sean Hannity have all suggested that they had advance knowledge of the New York Post’s article alleging that an abandoned laptop contains proof of Ukraine-related misconduct by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani and Bannon, sources for the Post’s story, have suggested that they learned about the laptop in September -- around the same time that U.S. intelligence analysts learned of “chatter that stolen Burisma emails would be leaked in the form of an ‘October surprise.’”

The Post says that Bannon told the paper “about the existence of the hard drive in late September,” a similar timeframe to when the Times says that U.S. intelligence detected Russian “chatter” about the same topic. And on the October 14 edition of Bannon’s podcast War Room Pandemic, Giuliani told Bannon that he found out about the laptop and emails “a few weeks ago.”

Another report indicates that Trump himself was well aware of the Magic Computer.



But the most disturbing "prophet" with foreknowledge of this disinfo dump was not Rudy or Trump or Bannon. It was an anonymous poster calling himself Freedom_USA_88 , who frequents a far-right board called The Donald.win.

In the days leading up to October 14 (a Wednesday), an account on TheDonald.win called “Freedom_USA_88” had repeatedly posted threads that claimed that a “massive” story about Biden was coming out that day. As noted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “88” is “a white supremacist numerical code for ‘Heil Hitler.’” The account's username also has exactly 14 characters, a reference to the white nationalist ‘14 Words’ slogan that is often combined with “88,” as noted by the ADL.



The user wrote that a “huge story about Biden will break that will end his campaign” and urged fellow users to tell undecided voters “to wait to vote until after Wednesday.” The user claimed that they had been “authorized to drop a hint about Wednesday’s story” and “know the parties involved.”

Emphasis added. This is extremely disturbing.

Neo-Nazis love to use the numbers 88 and 18 as a kind of alpha-numeric code: A is letter number one, and H is letter number 8. I cannot believe that this "prophet" used the number 88 innocently.

(Incidentally, proper neo-Nazi practice is to say "eight eight," not "eighty-eight." One mustn't sound gauche when hobnobbing with brownshirts, boys and girls.)

Thus, we have an unabashed admirer of Adolf Hitler who has been taken into the confidence of either Rudy Giuliani or Steve Bannon. This person is not a far-rightist, not a Boogalooer, not a QAnon believer. He is an actual Hitler fanboy.

And he travels in very elevated company. Take another look at this telling phrase:

The user claimed that they had been “authorized to drop a hint about Wednesday’s story” and “know the parties involved."

Could Freedom_USA_88 be JPMI himself? For obvious legal and ethical reasons, I would never say such a thing without evidence, and right now I have none. To be honest, I tend to think that Freedom_USA_88 must be someone else, if only because the Freedom_USA_88 posts appear to be the product of a man capable of coherent thought, which is not the impression one gets from the JPMI interview. My tentative suspicion is that Freedom_USA_88 is someone close to Bannon, the admirer of fascist philosopher Julius Evola.







Incidentally, the "incriminating" emails were probably forged. At least, that's the argument proffered At least, that's the argument proffered here by Brian and Eddie Krassenstein. Granted, they may not be the best sources of information, since they themselves were apparently banned from Twitter for setting up a false account. But once we push past the ad hominem considerations, their argument seems sound enough -- perhaps unassailable.

The emails reproduced by the NY Post -- presented in PDF form -- come adorned with neither headers nor metadata. The type is razor sharp. But a logo associated with Gmail is heavily pixelated.

That's a tell. It screams "Photoshop!" Both the type and the logo should be of equal sharpness.







As a number of people have pointed out, Hunter Biden allegedly visited LPMI's shop in April, 2019 -- but the "incriminating" email exists in PDFs created in September and October of 2019 . It's hard to conjure up with an innocent explanation for that discrepancy, although I suppose that a truly creative apologist might be able to offer a rationalization.

There's always a rationalization, isn't there?



It's so hard to find good help these days. Operation Magic Computer reeks of sloppy tradecraft. Sloppiest of all was the interview with LPMI. Jesus Christ, why wasn't that guy vetted and prepped? The dude was a freakin' disaster.





Reading his interview, my thoughts wandered back to my own dark and depressing fear-forecast of How Trump Will Win. For many months now, I have predicted that a last-minute Big Smear will tie Joe Biden -- who often vacationed in the Virgin Islands -- to the Epstein scandal.

I now understand that my scenario has one great flaw: They need to find a girl who will cry rape.





Let me rephrase. They need to find a convincing girl who will cry rape.





The LPMI debacle proves that good co-conspirators are hard to find. Until now, I had not factored that problem into my prognostications.





The two best-known Epstein accusers, Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome, are obvious fakes, as I have detailed in previous posts. Most people do not recognize their fraudulence because journalists have not felt motivated to ask them the hard questions.





But.



If Virginia were to suddenly come forward with a "Joe raped me" story, things would suddenly be very different. Hundreds of writers would tear off the blindfolds, and they would finally see -- they would allow themselves to see -- the obvious falsehoods she has told over the years. For example, journalists would finally notice that she lied about her age by two years in a statutory rape case. She has also told provable lies about Al Gore and Bill Clinton.



No, Virginia can't be the one with the "Joe raped me" tale. She'd be torn to shreds. The same goes for Sarah Ransome, who has admitted to lying.

My Big Smear scenario requires a new accuser -- a woman we have not met yet.





But who?