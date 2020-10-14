White House News

By D-Jay

I was delighted to see the statement made by the White House Tuesday.

No – not that White House – Sheldon Whitehouse, the junior senator from Rhode Island, and tireless campaigner against the evil influence of dark money in U.S. politics.

During the first day of questioning of Trump bottom-of-the-ninth Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, Whitehouse didn’t use his allotted thirty minutes to ask the usual pointless questions. Knowing that these would only test the nominee’s ability to dodge, obfuscate and deflect, the senator chose instead gave a brilliant presentation examining exactly how dark money led to her nomination in the first place…and what her backers hope to get for their investment.

Citing figures and naming names, Whitehouse put a concise, but comprehensive and convincing case – perhaps the best I have seen to date – into the Senate record.

Bravo!

In case you missed it, the best summary of the event - IMHO at any rate – was posted on the Esquire web site by author Charles P Pierce.

To quote his excellent introduction to the piece:

The general feeling that the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is the capstone of a lavishly funded, long-term conservative plan to own the federal judiciary for the foreseeable future, and that Barrett's career is altogether a product of that project, has hung over the confirmation hearings like a foul mist. On Tuesday afternoon, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse gave that feeling form and substance, and charts, too.

Whitehouse used every one of his allotted 30 minutes to describe in detail the mechanisms by which conservative activists, fueled by the unlimited corporate money unleashed by Citizens United v. FEC, have fashioned to produce judicial nominees—and, ultimately, judges—on what in the last decade has looked very much like an ideological assembly line. Whitehouse showed in (occasionally excruciating) detail every aspect of the complicated network at the center of which is the Federalist Society, the intellectual wingnut-welfare chop-shop to which this president* outsourced the selection of federal judges.

He then tied all that research into the current full-court press across the federal courts to kill the Affordable Care Act, curb reproductive freedom, and reverse marriage equality, to say nothing of the dozens of cases regarding the money power and corporate control of government that are the real goals of most of the people funding what Whitehouse called, "the schemes." Whitehouse even worked in his favorite statistic—that on those kind of cases, there have been 80 decisions handed down by the current court as 5-4 decision, and the business/conservative side of those cases, which almost always coincides with the interests of Republican donors, is 80-0.

The statistical probability of that NOT being a carefully crafted right-wing project are about as likely as that of the notorious “Red Shift” in voting tally irregularities, don’t you think?

In the following day’s session, Whitehouse spent most of his twenty minutes taking the judge to school in a surprisingly kind manner. Armed again with impeccable documentation and factual background, he walked her through the example of how the right-wing court/dark money nexus maneuvered a series of cases up to the Supremes over six years. In the end, they eventually gutted public service labor unions’ right to collect money from non-members for services rendered in the hideous Janus case – as soon as Gorsuch was enthroned in his stolen seat.

He then educated her on how Supreme Court Justices are actually held to a much LESS rigorous ethical standard than judges in lower courts, and how easy it is for dark money funders to hide behind sham front groups in cases brought to the highest court – with no mechanism in place for either the justices or the public to know who is pulling the strings.

Whitehouse implored her to reflect deeply on issues such as these as she takes her seat – and maybe even to try to do something about them.

Polite and sincere as he might have come across, I doubt that the senator is planning on holding his breath while he waits.

I wonder though if he might be playing a longer game.

In two short Senate hearings, Whitehouse has laid out an excellent framework of how the entire U.S. judicial system has been – and is being – co-opted by dark money interests – people, corporations and associations whose goals are not at all those of the rest of us.

In short, the courts have already been packed by the right – and in the most corrupt manner imaginable.

If things proceed as they no doubt will, what better reason could there be for We the People – acting through a new Democratic administration and Congress – to reset our nation’s judicial balance through the addition of an appropriate number of new seats.

S. – For those of you who might like to take a deeper dive into this most important of issues, I highly recommend you read Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America by Prof. Nancy MacLean – a remarkable expose of the decades-long Koch brothers’ conspiracy – and visit the related web site: UnChain our Democracy.