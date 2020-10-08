WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON...?

I didn't want to write another post today. Today was earmarked for some great old movies from the '60s.

But this is the Trump administration. Every day is WTF Day. Lately, every hour has been WTF hour. Today alone, we've had at least a half-dozen WTF moments -- and it's still early evening EST.



Indict Joe! After zooming back and forth about the stim bill, Trump has been tweeting his demands to have Joe Biden indicted for...something. No actual charge is specified. For a while now, Trump has been tweeting an incomprehensibly insane conspiracy theory about something Biden allegedly did wrong in 2016.

I'd rebut this nonsense (as Marcy has tried to do), but there is no need, since only the most deluded followers of the Orange Oaf pretend to comprehend or to care about Trump's paranoid hallucinations.

Speaking of the stim bill: We now learn that We now learn that our national debt has risen above our economic output

Remember when Bill Clinton ran a surplus? Remember his no-pain plan to pay back the national debt run up by all previous administrations (primarily the Reagan and Bush I administrations) -- and to do so within ten or fifteen years? Remember how that plan was tossed aside? Remember when Dick Cheney said "Reagan proved that deficits don't matter?" Remember the massive debt incurred by the ill-begotten Iraq War? Remember Bush's tax cuts for the rich? Remember Trump's even stupider tax cuts for the rich? Remember the terrifying deficits Trump ran up before Covid hit?

Remember your introductory Economics class? Specifically, do you remember the day you learned why a country can't just keep printing money?





We've gotta tax the rich, folks. They have all the cash.



The plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. The FBI broke up a serious-as-a-heart-attack real conspiracy -- was put into motion by various militia maniacs in that state. As I've said many, many times: The conspiracy theorists are the true conspirators. The FBI broke up a serious-as-a-heart-attack kidnap/general mayhem plot directed against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The conspiracy -- aconspiracy -- was put into motion by various militia maniacs in that state. As I've said many, many times:

Apparently, the plot was upended by an "inside man" -- and by cooperation with Facebook

Yet Trump would still have you believe that Antifa is violent and that the right poses no threat. Trump refuses to condemn the planned abduction of Whitmer, and probably will never do so unless the political pressure becomes overwhelming.

Trump responsible.

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe holdsresponsible.

In one tweet Trump wrote, “Liberate Michigan!” McCabe said that Russia is amplifying Trump’s anti-democratic messages. “But let’s not be mistaken here,” he continued. “The person most responsible for fomenting this sort of unrest, this sort of division, this sort of violence in this country right now is the president of the United States.” Whitmer concurred

Pelosi talks 25th. Yes, Nancy Pelosi is making what appear to be Yes, Nancy Pelosi is making what appear to be serious moves toward invoking the 25th. We may see action tomorrow morning. She would never contemplate such a move unless she had excellent reason to believe Trump has become incapacitated.

stunt? Pelosi has no reason to inject any unpredictability into the situation. This isn't a stunt. We're 26 days away from the election and her party's candidate is heavily favored in all polls. Why would someone in that position want anything to do with a merePelosi has no reason to inject any unpredictability into the situation.

In an interview immediately after her press conference, Pelosi suggested that the president may not be thinking clearly because of the drugs he has taken while being treated for the disease. “The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now,” Pelosi said on Bloomberg TV. “I don’t know how to answer for that behavior.”

Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing! When he says "they," who does he mean?

Trump also retweeted the following message, which -- when you study who-said-what -- is a total hoot:

(The 25th Amendment does not work that way, and it’s also not a “coup” to use it) https://t.co/b5Cf05wLMJ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 8, 2020

Dig it: Trump retweeted a guy who said that invoking the 25th would not be a coup...!

Feinberg correctly believes that the 25th would be legal and Constitutional. Did Trump intend to convey that message? I don't think so. I doubt that this president understands what he's reading.





This @POTUS has turned his own political suicide into a surreal reality show.

Pence called off a long-scheduled campaign event in Indiana to called off a long-scheduled campaign event in Indiana to fly back to DC

Vice President Mike Pence, currently in Arizona, has cancelled campaign events in Indiana tomorrow and will be returning to Washington, D.C. instead, the AP reports. His spokesman tells CBS News that “nobody’s sick” and “there’s no positive tests.”

If so, then it seems fair to posit that this remarkable return must have some linkage to Pelosi's move. Or perhaps Pence was concerned by some bizarre outburst on Trump's part. The same outburst may have prompted Pelosi to consider the 25th.

Whatever the hell happened, it happened suddenly. Here's reporter Olivia Nuzzi

I was scheduled to travel with Pence tomorrow as the print pooler. Ahead of his JBA departure, press traveling with him were scheduled for COVID tests at 7am. As of 35 minutes ago, the VP’s office was still communicating with reporters about logistics for the morning. Although I could be wrong, I don't think Pence has Covid. Something else seems to be up.





Senator Mike Lee wants rid of democracy. Yes, senator. Yes, he came right out and said it . A fucking

Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.

There can be no liberty without democracy. Every tyrant has justified his tyranny by insisting that he intends to bring peace and prosperity.

Lee is a traitor.







Lift up your heads, ostriches: The fascist movement is far more widespread and powerful than you ever thought. The new fascists may call themselves libertarians -- as I'm sure Lee does -- but don't be mislead. We are facing the old enemy.







Broidy. As part of a plea deal, Trump crony Eliott Broidy has pled guilty to the various crimes discussed enough problems.

As part of a plea deal, Trump crony Eliott Broidy has pled guilty to the various crimes discussed here . Basically, they were scheming to rip off some Africans, because they don't haveproblems.

The second debate. Trump pulled out because the Debate Commission had decided on a virtual format (similar to the third Nixon/JFK debate), but mostly because the new set-up would allow the moderator to stifle Trump's incessant interruptions.

Good lord. Does this president really believe that his insane performance in Debate #1 actually helped him? Or is he simply looking for a face-saving excuse to duck all debates?





That should be his new name. Donald Duck.





And maybe his tweets should be called quacks. Same as his doctors.



