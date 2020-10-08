Stop the Baby Killers!

Cannon here. Well, Pelosi's big announcement was a bit of a bust, since her proposal won't affect the current sorry situation.

Nevertheless, an uncontrollable electric storm continues to rage within Trump's brain as he rails against his own Cabinet and threatens to pull troops out of Afhganistan to fight China or Russia.

He even came that close to accusing Bill Barr of treason for not indicting Biden, Obama and Hillary.

“He’s got all the information he needs,” the president said. “They want to get more, more, more, they keep getting more. I said, ‘You don’t need any more.’”

Hitler did a better job of maintaining his cool when the Red Army reached the Oder in January, 1945.

, which discusses in hilarious detail all aspects of that bizarre weltanschauung. In particular, I recommend QAnon Anonymous podcast , which discusses in hilarious detail all aspects of that bizarre weltanschauung. In particular, I recommend Episode 111 , which exposes the underground base beneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, where Satanists keep 100,000 children as sex slaves.

Yes, Trump voters actually believe this stuff. Scary to think about it, isn't it? I like the sign seen in the photo embedded above: QAnon does indeed represent the biggest intel drop in our history -- if by "intel" you mean "IQ."







