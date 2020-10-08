Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Friday, October 09, 2020

Stop the Baby Killers!

Cannon here. Well, Pelosi's big announcement was a bit of a bust, since her proposal won't affect the current sorry situation. 
 
Nevertheless, an uncontrollable electric storm continues to rage within Trump's brain as he rails against his own Cabinet and threatens to pull troops out of Afhganistan to fight China or Russia. 
 
He even came that close to accusing Bill Barr of treason for not indicting Biden, Obama and Hillary.
“He’s got all the information he needs,” the president said. “They want to get more, more, more, they keep getting more. I said, ‘You don’t need any more.’”
Hitler did a better job of maintaining his cool when the Red Army reached the Oder in January, 1945. 
 
Before we get to our main story, courtesy of the remarkable D-Jay, I'd like to draw your attention to the QAnon Anonymous podcast, which discusses in hilarious detail all aspects of that bizarre weltanschauung. In particular, I recommend Episode 111, which exposes the underground base beneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, where Satanists keep 100,000 children as sex slaves. 
 
Yes, Trump voters actually believe this stuff. Scary to think about it, isn't it? I like the sign seen in the photo embedded above: QAnon does indeed represent the biggest intel drop in our history -- if by "intel" you mean "IQ."

Here's D-Jay...

*  *  *

Calling all anti-choice right wing pseudo-Christian hypocrites! 

Turns out that your beloved QAnon was half right after all. 

There really IS a powerful political leader who is using dead babies to extend his life! 

Trouble is, it has nothing to do with liberals, Democrats, the deep state or Hillary Clinton.  The baby-killer in question is none other that Donald J. Trump and the vector of death has nothing to do with evil goings-on in the basements of Washington pizza parlors. 

No – We have now learned that the Regeneron, the gift-from-God, Covid-19 “cure” that Trump is sure saved his life – and might save his campaign from the reality of 210,000 dead Americans – was developed using….

Wait for it….

Fetal tissue!

According to the New York Times:

To develop the antibodies, Regeneron relied on 293T, a human cell line once derived from fetal tissue. At least two companies racing to produce vaccines against the coronavirus, Moderna and AstraZeneca, also are using the cell line.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug Mr. Trump received, also was tested using these cells.

Even the Trump-friendly New York Post has picked up on the story:

That’s right, your dear leader has literally had his life extended by a magic potion developed thanks to the cells of unborn babes.

But then, what would you expect from a man whose top assistant is a magnet for flies – a sure sign of the devil, according to some – and whose son-in-law’s most prized position is literally named 666.

Whatever are you going to do now?


 

posted: 2:35 PM

