"China Don": Trump is the one who fell in love with a communist

Biden missed an easy shot during his recent Town Hall, when a questioner tried to tie him to socialism or communism. The obvious comeback: Donald Trump is the one who says that he "fell in love" with a communist dictator -- Kim Jong-Un. No Democrat would have dared to say such a thing.



Something similar occurred at the VP debate last night, when Pence declared "Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for Communist China over the last several decades." Kamala, that was your cue...!

She should have reminded the audience of Trump's crush on Kim, who is supported by China. But that's not all.

Trump himself has had numerous Chinese ties. That's true in a literal sense: Trump-branded neckwear was made in China. But it's also true in a much more important sense.



Consider this story. Ever since we learned about Trump's taxes, everyone has been asking "Who holds Trump's debt?" Answer: China does, at least in part. Behind the scenes, the Chinese have invested in Trump properties.

Unfortunately, this article from 2017 has been allowed to go down the memory hole.



Suddenly, all kinds of business opportunities have opened up for Trump family members in the notoriously closed Chinese market. Over the weekend, there was the unseemly spectacle of Jared Kushner’s sister, Nicole Meyer, hawking golden visas to connected Chinese investors if they would put $500,000 into one of the Kushners’ real estate projects in Jersey City. Ms. Meyer made her pitch just hours after Mr. Trump signed a measure renewing the visa program. As a real estate mogul himself, Mr. Trump was frustrated in his many efforts to break into China. In March, 38 trademarks for various Trump projects were granted preliminary approval after a decade of denials. The Trump Organization is being run by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, in their father’s absence. On the very day Ivanka Trump and Mr. Kushner, her husband, flanked President Xi Jinping of China at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last month, there was a surprise as tasty as the dry-aged steak on the menu: China approved her company’s request to sell handbags, jewelry and spa services in China. Then there was the favorable $4 billion proposed deal between the Kushner Companies and a Chinese insurance conglomerate tied to the family of a past Communist ruler, Deng Xiaoping. But after The New York Times published an article on the cozy deal and Democrats talked of filing an ethics complaint, the plan to jointly redevelop a Fifth Avenue skyscraper was called off. But the Kushners clearly haven’t given up on other China business.

If memory serves, it was Seth Abramson who said that China prefers Trump because they know how to deal with a guy like that: You pay him.

We all know that Trump has a propensity for projection, and this "China Joe" canard is a particularly outrageous example. Yet through sheer repetition, the smear has gained traction. What's next? Is Trump going to call Biden fat and orange?

For the most part, our media -- even the left media -- has chosen to ignore Trump's links to China. Why do Biden and Harris allow the Trumpers to get away with this Big Lie?



On a related topic: It's about time someone forced the Trumpers address Eric Prince's outrageous ties to Chinese intelligence -- see here and here. The Prince/China connection could have been a scandal on par with the Wilson/Terpil affair, yet few have paid any attention to it!

Added note: It occurs to me that Trump "fell in love" with another "communist" -- or at least, with someone who had undeniable communist ties: Ivana. See here. Some say that the Trump/Russia connection germinated at that time. Back in the 1980s, I always wondered why Ivana was the great exception to the Reagan era's paranoia toward anyone from the eastern bloc.





