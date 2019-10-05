What the F – SB?





WTF? That’s it? Rudy Giuliani’s half-baked Russian propaganda drop in the New York Post is Trump’s October surprise – the dreaded “Big Smear?” As Joseph laid out in detail in his last post, and as the mainstream media has also noticed, it was laughingly inept -- the very antithesis of good intelligence agency tradecraft. I thought the FSB was better, much better, than that.



They are.



So the question is…why?



With the clear involvement of Russian intelligence, why was this so poorly done?



At this point, we can only speculate, but several possible answers come to mind:



1. The “best” is yet to come.



Could be, but time is running out, especially with all the entirely predictable early voting going on this election cycle. What’s more, stupid stuff like this only serves to undermine the believability of any better-crafted smears which might come later.



2. The focus this time will be on direct tampering with the count.



Not impossible, but looking at all the statistical evidence from elections past (the “red shift,” etc.) the Republicans are already doing this – and it’s widely believed that anything more than a 5% swing would be too obvious. What exactly could Putin & Company add to this? A more plausible scenario, at least to Joseph and me, is that Putin’s hacking has uncovered the mechanisms by which the Republicans have been doing this and he’s been holding (or using) the info as party-level kompromat.



3. Putin wants Trump to lose.



“WTF!!!” I hear you saying. But bear with me for a minute while I explore this hypothesis.



First of all, let’s ask why Putin has been backing Trump in the first place.



Is it because he thinks he’ll be a competent leader who’ll put a priority on improved U.S. – Russian relations? Yeah, right. Trump? Putin isn’t anywhere near that foolish.



Is it because he views Trump as an asset that can be controlled? No doubt that’s part of it, but this is a dangerous game. There is an excellent chance it will eventually come to light and be recognized by a critical mass of the American people as the treason it is. At that point, the whole thing could easily blow up in their faces and lead to a unified USA on an anti-Russian crusade.



I would put it forward that Putin’s game is much bigger – and more insidious – than that. That what he really wants is nothing less than the collapse of the United States, at least as an effective deterrent to him.

