Maskulinity

Cannon here. The following offering by D-Jay nicely compliments this opinion piece by Michael Tomasky.
My own feelings about masks? Well, Rosacea has been unkind to my already-hideous mug, so even before the virus hit, I longed to wear a bandana as a face covering -- partly as an act of mercy toward my fellow citizens, and partly because I always thought that The Shadow looked cool. When the pandemic is over, society should still tolerate those of us who choose to imitate the sartorial stylings of Lamont Cranston, a.k.a. Kent Allard.
(Perhaps I should explain. Younger readers may not know that The Shadow has more than one secret identity. The same can also be said of the Marvel character Moon Knight, who isn't very well-known right now, although that will change when he finally gets a movie of his own. The same can also be said of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Can anyone out there name his third identity?)
And now, I shall turn the show over to D-Jay. He, too, knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men.
Real men wear masks, Donald.
They know that protecting their family, friends, colleagues and neighbors is more important than protecting their image.
Real men don’t need a crowd of brainwashed worshipers shouting their praises to feel good about themselves.
They know that presidents are there to serve the people, not the other way around.
Real men don’t start their meetings by going around the room and making everyone in attendance kiss their ring…or someplace lower.
They know that their advisors need to be people who are strong, well-informed, and willing to stand up to their bosses when needed.
Real men use their strength to selflessly help and protect others.
They don’t demand that everyone sacrifice themselves to the whims of their dear leader.
Real men reflect on their actions and admit when they are wrong.
They know that this is the only way true wisdom can be developed.
Real men apologize when their words or actions hurt others.
They know the value of humility.
Real men working in public service put the interests of their country above their own.
They know the meaning of patriotism.
Real men listen to the advice of experts when confronted with a difficult issue.
They know that, no matter what the subject, someone always knows more about it than they do.
Real men tell the truth.
They don’t feel the need to lie about everything.
Real men treat women as equals.
They don’t try to grab them by their private parts.
Real men take their promises and vows seriously.
They understand the meaning and value of loyalty and honor.
Joe Biden wears a mask, Donald.
You don’t.
Joe Biden is a real man.
You’re not.