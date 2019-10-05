The Big Smear has begun; Fascism has arrived. Plus: A new Q suspect

It was always a fait accompli that someone from Fox and someone from the GOP would start Q-Anon-ing the race with disgusting allegations/zero evidence. It was just a question as to who. Now the question is whether their colleagues understand the stink will stick to them if silent https://t.co/81itjPEUcq— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2020
Elsewhere: The fascists are increasingly bold in identifying themselves. What, I ask you, is the difference between making the "white power" symbol and wearing the swastika armband? "Plausible deniability" is one answer, although the plausibility is wearing quite thin these days.
Today is a good day to re-up this pic. pic.twitter.com/9sfKIKmTDz— Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) October 18, 2020
The guy on the left is Zuckerberg croney and Alt Right funder Palmer Luckey, who hosted a major Trump fundraiser tonight.
In a similar vein, here's Roger Stone and some Proud Boys. You may have seen this image before.
“By March of 2017, Schoenberger’s crew linked up with Robert David Steele (former CIA) and William Binney (former NSA), members of VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity), a group of disaffected former intelligence officers and government officials who worked together writing editorials and sharing information. These groups came together and recruited the network that became Qanon,” the investigator told Heavy.
Oh, good Lord. I could write a book -- literally, a whole book -- about the I AM cult of the 1930s, a Theosophy spin-off headed up by a nutcase named Guy Ballard. Ballard was an associate of William Dudley Pelley, a mystic who became the most prominent Fascist leader in the United States. Most of the cults that branched off from Theosophy used mystical gobbledy-gook to hide their racism. (Mein Kampf is dedicated to Deitrich Eckhart, a leading German Theosophist.)
Schoenberger “has an extensive criminal record” and “has a history of being accused of co-opting businesses and movements, including “game jacking” the Cicada puzzles and has been convicted of felony stalking, the investigator told Heavy. Court records show Schoenberger, 60, pleaded no contest in 2011 in Napa County, California, to the stalking charge.
“He also appears to be a member of the IAM (I am) cult and convinces members he is a time traveler, an alchemist, and a reincarnation of St. Germain (a prominent figure in the cult).”
“In a 2015 deposition, Schoenberger claims that he worked on a covert operation planned for Afganistan with Bijan Kian in 2011. Kian was a partner with Flynn in the Flynn Intel Group and he was indicted in the Mueller investigation,” Heavy’s source clarified.
As a former high-ranking official in Trump’s administration, Flynn has given a full-throated endorsement of QAnon. Being that his legal defense is funded in part through QAnon events, and he has multiple ties to Schoenberger and his associates, Flynn is an influential figure in the Q community.QAnon’s origins can be traced to Cicada 3301, a complicated puzzle game that first appeared online in 2012 to test the world’s most “highly intelligent individuals.” Between 2014 and 2016, Schoenberger “stole” Cicada, Heavy’s source said, and he started manipulating the puzzle.
In recent years, there have been rumors that the former Deputy Director of the CIA, Bruce C. Clarke Jr., and Debian founder, Ian Murdock, were the original co-founders of Cicada. In fact, Thomas Schoenberger, a music composer who hinted on Facebook in late December 2015, that he was one of the puzzle creators, appears to have known Clarke. He stated during a recent deposition, “…Bruce Cooper Clarke who was a former deputy director of the CIA. He’s a close friend. He’s the one who cleaned up the CIA. It’s dirty again, by the way.”This milieu also includes Peter Schweizer, the pro-Trump propagandist behind the 2016 "Clinton Cash" smear. He also appears to be the real power behind the current Biden smears.
Glenn is, as is his wont, being very selective about how he pitches these Silicon Valley companies. He chooses not to describe how Facebook board member Peter Thiel has, like Glenn, been chumming around with right wing racists. He chooses not to explain how Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s Global Public Policy head, had a far more senior job in the W Administration than Andy Stone has ever held. And in his tweets in aftermath of this post, which focus closely on the impact of Facebook’s monopoly position, Glenn makes no mention of a blockbuster WSJ story describing how Facebook tweaked its algorithms to disfavor Mother Jones and also describing private dinners that Mark Zuckerberg has had with Ben Shapiro (the story came out after Glenn originally posted his post though Glenn has updated the post after it was initially published).