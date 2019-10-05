Atlas Shrugged: The libertarian "herd immunity" hoax could kill millions – but whatever

⇾ Genuine epidemiologists agree that herd immunity requires some 60 – 80 percent of the population. For the U.S., that comes to about 200 – 265 million people.



⇾ According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the current U.S. death rate for Covid-19 is 2.7%. Extrapolated to the required numbers, that would come to some 5.4 to 7.2 million deaths. Even if that rate was to be somehow magically reduced to 0.5%, we’d still be looking at more than a million fatalities.



⇾ In the course of this, the U.S. health care system could easily collapse. Even at our current infection levels, hospitals and medical service networks in badly hit areas are on the ropes. Imagine how bad this could get if all the guard rails were removed. Bear in mind that this is not just a matter of physical assets. With enough willpower and money, these can be replaced. Burned out, incapacitated, or dead doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other front-line workers aren’t so easy.



⇾ The tsunami of Covid cases would crowd out everything else from the health care system. Had a stroke or heart attack? Get in line for an ambulance or hospital bed. Early screening for cancer or other deadly conditions? As they say in New York, Fugetaboutit!



⇾ Early on, it looked like Covid-19 was either something that killed you or was no big deal in the end. If you were healthy and young, you might not even notice you had it. Even if you weren’t, you’d probably be fine if you didn’t die. We know now, however, that this was a huge misunderstanding of the disease. It can have a very wide variety of serious, long-term consequences short of death, and this applies to the young as well as the old.



⇾ It might not work! Donald might be loudly trumpeting his post-Covid immunity, but we don’t even know yet if the antibodies generated by the body after infection really prevent re-infection. And if they do, for how long? If any natural immunity obtained lasts less than a couple of years, we would need to lose more than a million people a year to maintain herd coverage under this system.



The truth is that a strategy of pursuing “herd immunity” is nothing more than a fringe view. There is no real scientific divide over this approach, because there is no science to justify its usage in the case of Covid-19.



It’s time to stop asking the question “is this sound science?” We know it is not. Instead, we should be more curious about the political interests surrounding the declaration. Within hours of its launch, it had seeded political and ideological impact disproportionate with its scientific significance. The hashtag #signupstartliving began trending on social media. Its three signatories were later received by Alex Azar, the US secretary of health and human services, and by Scott Atlas, recently appointed as Donald Trump’s health adviser, who tweeted on 8 October that “top scientists all over the world are lining up with the @realDonaldTrump #Covid_19 policy”. And on a call convened by the White House, two senior officials in Trump’s administration cited the declaration.



Was this ever really about science? When scientists disagree, we expect them to provide evidence for their position. Yet the declaration’s many contentious statements are unreferenced – and the manner of its launch seems designed to amplify publicity over substance. If anything, the tactics employed in this performance have serious implications for the public’s trust in scientists.



It is already clear that the declaration is being used to legitimise a libertarian agenda. Indeed, some authors have questioned if it was ever anything about health, or whether its motivations were always purely economic; as the professor of political economy Richard Murphy put it, the declaration was “the economics of neoliberalism running riot … revealing in the process its utter indifference to the interests of anyone but those who can ‘add value’ within that system”.