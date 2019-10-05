Variously...

A big Kamala problem:
She said she believed Joe Biden's "sex accusers.
"
When asked by reporters, Ms Harris said she believed the women who spoke out against her now-running mate.
“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she said.
Those words are going to be particularly hard to explain away when the October smears hit.
God damn
but this was a stupid decision. Seriously, what the hell was wrong
with Demings? Did something come up in the vet?
Another Kamala problem: The death penalty.
Leave it to Kamala Harris to stake out the perfect position -- that is, a position perfectly designed to piss off everyone on both
sides of the issue. It's a complex story, and I'm too tired to summarize. Go here
, then go here
, then go here
.
I oppose the death penalty. For that reason, I would never accept a position on a national ticket, if I were a politician. One must be mature enough to accept that certain viewpoints are so very unpopular as to be deal-breakers. The only thing worse than an unpopular position is taking two directly opposed
positions.
The best argument in Harris' favor
I've seen is here
.
Harris’s presence on the ticket is a daily invitation to the president to go Full Trump. Which would only hurt him more with suburban voters.
Of course, he's going to go Full Trump anyways
.
Speaking of smears...
I don't know where Christo Grozev found this. I can't even be sure that it is real. But it's funny.
Basically, Grozev (who is kinda spooky) has been investigating Russian troll operations, which are always in need of English-speakers who can pass as Americans. Grozev writes:
I have to share this gem with you. As part of the recruitment of new fake Americans, Prigozhin's state-funded Troll Farm asks job applicants to write an essay describing their would-be-American life.
Here's the application essay:
That's Bawlmer, all right. Guys around here are always
trying to tune their pow on their Jennifers.
May I try out for this gig? "This morning I put flamingo on lawn but flamingo is purple because Ravens are purple color. Ravens are being popular sports team for Baltimore people who see sports. Ravens sports team invented by American poet Edgar Allenovitch Poe."
By the way: Prighozhin is the oligarch known as "Putin's chef" because, years ago, he ran a restaurant favored by bad Vlad.