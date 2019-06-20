Pirro and the Big Smear. Plus: Who is Q?

Yesterday's most important news had nothing to do with Kamala Harris. The real
newsmaker was Jeanine Pirro
:
The Fox News opinion host Jeanine Pirro baselessly suggested on Wednesday evening that "something's going to happen" to the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, and that it would cause the former vice president to be removed from the ballot during the presidential election in November.
"For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn't going to be on the ticket," Pirro said during a Fox News segment.
"I have a sense that something's going to happen before the election and he's not even going to be on the ticket, so don't even ask me if he's going to make the four years," she added.
As Pirro continued with her analysis on Biden's newly announced running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, the Fox News commentator Jesse Watters could be heard in the background expressing caution.
Listen closely to the video. You can almost hear Watters say "Don't let the cat out of the bag!"
Of course
Pirro has advanced knowledge of the upcoming Big Smear. I've been sounding the alarm for months now.
At some point after he formally gets the nomination, an Epstein girl will claim that Joe Biden is a child abuser or a rapist or both. The accuser will claim that she was "raped" during one of Biden's frequent visits to the Virgin Islands. We may even hear terrifying tales involving that other
island -- the one owned by Biden's brother, located just ten miles away from Epstein's.
This smear has been years in the planning. That's why QAnon has focused so intently on creating the myth of "elite pedophilia."
The purpose of Q is to set the stage for the Big Smear. At the right moment, feminists will push the same mythos on the left. Watch it happen
.
Pirro is right: Biden will abandon the race. Kamala Harris will be the new nominee -- and she will lose, due to the tarnished Democratic brand. A re-elected Donald Trump will then use this continuing smear as an excuse to go after other
Democrats.
We are in for one hell of a ride. Well-paid Epstein girls can offer an endless series of "recovered memories." It'll be the Satanic Ritual Abuse scare of the 1990s, times a million. It'll be the Harvey Matusow story times a billion
. You think 2020 is bad? What scares me is the thought of 2021
.
If you travel the byways of the far right, you'll see numerous indicators that the Big Smear is not far off. Whenever a history-changing event occurs, there are always a few "John the Baptist" types who prepare the way.
Here's an example
. Here is another
.
Baxter Dmitry reports for Newspunch, April 3, 2019, that according to Paul Tatchell, a roommate of Joe Biden at the Syracuse University College of Law, Biden admitted he was sexually attracted to children.
You want to hear more about this Tatchell business? This YouTube video
went up not long ago. Here is the fake news article
that started it all. So far as I can tell, this is the only effort anyone has yet mounted to debunk the story
. Even though "Paul Tatchell" is imaginary, the smear-merchants continue to treat him as real. A Big Smear is a dragon with a million mouths, and one lone debunker cannot combat such a beast.
Here
we have an accusation from someone named Jessica Leigh Collins
, who says that she was raped by both Biden and Epstein. She also says that she was "abducted" by the late DC Madam Deborah Jeane Palfrey.
What bullshit! I spoke at length with Palfrey, and I feel certain that the only violent act she ever committed was the taking of her own life. Why would she want to "abduct" anyone? She had no shortage of women who wanted to work for her. If she had resources and a criminal network at her command, she would have relocated to a foreign country without an extradition treaty.
These accusations are all foreshocks of what is to come.
The real Big Smear against Biden will come from a claimed "Epstein Girl" -- some of whom have proven that they will say anything
for money. The accusation will be confirmed by Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump has rather obviously dangled a pardon in front of her.
Pirro's outburst is just the latest evidence that a lot of people on the right know all about the coming Big Smear. Only the left remains ignorant. It's an enforced
ignorance: If you try to warn about the Big Smear on Kos or D.U., you'll be cancelled.
The "elite pedophilia" myth.
The rightists and the Russians have whipped up mass hysteria over "elite pedophilia" -- the myth that anyone worth a lot of money (and who doesn't support Trump) is desperate to rape a child, and even to devour
a child. The myth keeps gaining adherents because rational people do nothing to counter it.
I've been trying to argue against Epstein-mania in various online forums, and lemme tell ya -- it's frustrating. After an hour or so, I felt like Mickey Mouse trying to bail out the castle in Fantasia
. The task is hopeless.
The nutballs who buy into this "elite pedophilia" bullshit genuinely think that every guy worth seven figures suddenly gets a pup tent whenever a toddler toddles into view. Q has updated the canards once leveled against European Jews: Rape, cannibalism, Satanism, dark rituals. We even hear nonsense about "elites" who use the blood of children to produce a magic elixer which supposedly extends life. A few websites -- which rapidly disappeared -- claimed that the key ingredient in this elixer is called adrenochrome.
Obviously, that "magic elixer" yarn is a variant of the ancient anti-Semitic legend
that Jews use the blood of children to make Matzah bread.
This new "blood libel" is official Q doctrine. Millions of people actually believe this shit
. As the NYT has finally admitted
, we can no longer use the term "fringe" to describe this weltanschauung.
Although not everyone buys into the adrenochrome myth, a staggering number of people accept the idea that the monied are after your kids. Question: If rich "elites" really are
so obsessed with raping children, why don't we have more examples from history?
If this claim had any validity, then those well-produced BBC historical documentaries should be brimming
with tales of devil-worshipping pedo-maniacs. In fact, historians offer only a few examples of powerful people who had pursued a sexual interest in the very young. Offhand, I can think of only a few instances: We haveTiberius and his "little fishes"...and Gilles de Rais, Joan of Arc's general turned Very Naughty Person...and maybe King Herod, although we don't know Salome's age...and...
...and...
...and that's the point. There just aren't
many examples. The few social scientists who have looked into pedophilia say that it is actually more common among commoners. Among the poor. Your average Alex Jones listener is more likely to rape a child than is your average country club member. Even Epstein, monster that he was, was addicted to ephebophilia
, not pedophilia.
Who is Q?
I remain persuaded that the Q mythos began with a group of writers linked to The Barnes Review, a journal devoted to Holocaust denialism and revisionist history. This publication sprang out of the "empire" headed by neo-Nazi magnate Willis Carto.
During the Dubya years, The Barnes Review published a column called "The Voice of the White House," which allegedly offered an insider's view of Bushian perfidy and conspiracy. Since this column was anti-Bush, naive liberals began to cite it. I warned against "The Voice" fairly often in the early days of this blog.
Q has always reminded me of "The Voice." We are dealing with the latest incarnation of the "fake insider" ploy -- a disinformation tactic which traces back to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion
. The Protocols
proved that this gambit can literally change history.
One still wants names. Who is
Q?
In the past, I have suggested that Q could be a remarkably prolific hoaxer named Peter Stahl. He's an American neo-Nazi whose name has been mentioned in the eldritch realms of high-end art forgery; apparently, his name also came up during the investigations into the infamous "Hitler's diaries" hoax. (Long story.) Stahl uses many pseudonyms, the best-known of which is Gregory Douglas. Under that name, he wrote a deceptive book called Regicide
, his contribution to the JFK assassination literature. My one-word review: Bullshit
.
Interestingly, David Irving wrote a noteworthy takedown of Stahl
. Rightwingers do
fall out with each other -- and when they do, outsiders can learn a lot.
I can't find it now, but I once saw a Russian video which treated "Douglas" as though he were a legitimate historian. In all likelihood, The Barnes Review writers can now call on Russian funds.
Stahl/Douglas/whoever is a master
hoaxer, no doubt about it. But he is also quite elderly. Thus, I now lean toward the theory that most Q communications were concocted by some other
happy Hitlerite who used to make his home at The Barnes Review.
There are a number of candidates. One interesting possibility: Christopher Bollyn, the man who claims to have "solved" 9/11., Spoiler alert: Jews did it.
(Are you suddenly tempted to write in with your own 9/11 theory? Feel free to waste your time. I won't publish you or even read you.)
Bollyn used to be a bigwig at the American Free Press
(another Willis Carto publication), although Bollyn was ousted in one of those internal spats that split the far right from time to time. American Free Press, in turn, is a big advocate of QAnon
. Worth noting: AFP has expressed interest in conspiracy theories involving the late John F. Kennedy Jr., who plays a role in the ever-growing Q mythos.
Bollyn's great rival in the world of conspiratorial surrealism was a fellow named Victor Thorn, whose real name, it seems, was Scott Makufka. Thorn would be an excellent Q candidate -- if he were still alive.
Allow me to tentatively suggest another candidate: A very strange, and very prolific, writer who now calls himself Frank Joseph.
Under another name -- Frank Collin -- he was a notorious Nazi leader who spearheaded the infamous Nazi march through Skokie, Illinois. In the TV movie Skokie
, which you can probably find on YouTube, Collin is played by a little-known actor named George Dzundza, who is terrific.
In later years, Joseph/Collin contributed to -- you guessed it -- The Barnes Review. That journal may be visualized as a giant machine that spews out fake history the way Lawrence Welk's bubble machine blew bubbles.
Joseph/Collin then switched his field of interest to Forteana, which has long had an overlap with Fascism.
Specifically, Joseph has written many books devoted to the theory that -- thousands of years ago -- white people built an advanced civilization in North America, which was wiped out by the Indians. In other words, Indians committed genocide against the whites, not the other way round. This theory was once very popular in the 19th century; Andrew Jackson was a believer.
The works of Frank Joseph are glowingly reviewed in the latest episode
of the Fortean podcast Mysterious Universe. Good luck trying to tell the hosts of that show about the previous adventures of "Frank Joseph" as Frank Collin. On Fortean websites, the Fortean/fascism connection is the
unmentionable topic; you'll be persona non grata
if you bring it up.
For more on Joseph/Collin, I direct your attention to the work of a marvelous writer named Jason Colavito. See, specifically, here
and here
.
The latter piece references QAnon. Colavito has uncovered a "set of rules" observed by writers for Q-related forums:
Avoid: 1) Aliens, 2) "Energy" fields, 3) Hollow earth, 4) Metaphysics, 5) Religions pantheons, 6) Moloch / Satan / Saturn, 7) Chemtrails, 8) Crop circles, 9) Detoxing / Cleansing Pineal Gland, 10) Chakras, 11) Reptiloids because normies will take one look at any of those and dismiss you as a nutcase.
We may draw one obvious conclusion from this list: Contributors to the Q mythos are the sort of people who usually love
to talk about crop circles and chakras and pineal glands. But they have to restrain themselves if they want to re-elect Trump.
Here's a sample of Colavito's insights into Frank Joseph/Collins:
Later, Joseph rejects the argument that hyper-diffusionism is racist because he claims that Native Americans admit in their oral traditions that superior Celtic people came to America and wowed the Natives with their sophisticated technology, remembered in myth as white sorcerers. He attributes that mounds and earthworks of the United States to the Celts, repeating at great length Mound Builder myths and claims that were fabricated in the 1700s and 1800s. “We can say with a great deal of certainty that the first Mound Builders, whom archaeologists refer to as the Adena, were Celts. They were Celtic refugees from Europe.” And yet these Celtic Europeans left behind no trace of their material culture, no European artifacts, nothing. The warrant for this claim? Joseph can’t believe that the Native Americans could have piled dirt in great heaps without white people to show them how.
Let's be clear: Colavito does not
endorse my suggestion that Joseph/Collin might be Q. That idea is blue-sky conjecture on my part. This is my
damned blog and I reserve the right to offer the occasional oddball idea. If one of my weird theories turns out to be wrong (as often happens), you must blame me
, not anyone else.
Could Bollyn or Collin be Q? I honestly don't know. But I'd bet the rent money that Q will turn out to be one of the Fake History peddlers who used to nest at The Barnes Review.
Added note.
Media Matters has looked into QAnon-friendly House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene
.
In previously unreported remarks, Greene discussed the September 11 attacks and said that there was “the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.”
Bollyn would be proud of her.
She also denounces "chain migration." You mean like Melania's family, Marjorie?