It's Kamala?

Crap.
Now we have to talk about goddamned BUSING incessantly between now and November 3. And perhaps reparations.
Demings was the better choice. Florida is a swing state; California is not.
When will progressives learn? Democracy is a popularity
contest.
Busing is not popular
. Reparations are not popular
. Feminism is not popular -- with women
. Identity politics is not popular -- with black people
.
If Kamala Harris had been popular with black people, they would have voted for her. She wasn't even popular in California
. According to the poll numbers being projected on MSNBC right now, her unfavorability rating is higher than her favorables.
This is madness.