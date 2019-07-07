Recent posts



CANNONFIRE





Tuesday, August 11, 2020

It's Kamala?

Crap. Now we have to talk about goddamned BUSING incessantly between now and November 3. And perhaps reparations.

Demings was the better choice. Florida is a swing state; California is not.

When will progressives learn? Democracy is a popularity contest.

Busing is not popular. Reparations are not popular. Feminism is not popular -- with women. Identity politics is not popular -- with black people.

If Kamala Harris had been popular with black people, they would have voted for her. She wasn't even popular in California. According to the poll numbers being projected on MSNBC right now, her unfavorability rating is higher than her favorables.

This is madness.

posted: 4:23 PM

