roman@rmiv.com

barger.jm@gmail.com

mduncan@inezdepositbank.com

ron.bloom@brookfield.com

lee.moak@moakgroup.com

DirectorAccessMailbox@cigna.com

What should we do, you ask? We should subpoena the Postmaster immediately and afford him the opportunity to testify. If he won’t, you ask? The Sergeant at Arms can detain anyone found in contempt of Congress. We’ve abdicated too much, and this is too important and time sensitive.