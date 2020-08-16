The Prophet of Doom cackles at your naive hopes

Hate to say I told ya so
...
Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden's advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall.
Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%.
Other polls indicate that the 2020 race is tighter than 2016 was in the battleground states -- the only states that matter. This NBC/WSJ poll
saves the important news for a middle paragraph...
Still, Trump maintains his lead over Biden on the economy — which the poll finds is voters’ top issue heading into the election — and the president’s overall numbers have improved from last month, although the movement is within the survey’s margin of error.
If this were DU, everyone would now be shouting "OUTLIER!" "Bad polling methodology!" "GOTV! GOTV!" And then I would be banished again, because I continually insist on committing the sin of pessimism.
Here is reality:
People have turned against BLM. People are turning against the protestors. Identity politics is not popular. White people are sick of being called "racist" just because they were born white. Abolishing the police is not popular -- not even with most black people.
Prepare for shocking news: Arson and riots and violence are not popular. Peaceful protests, if they last long enough, will always
be commandeered by violent agents provocateurs
. Always. If you didn't see that one coming, you're an idiot who never read a history book.
Identity obsessives have allowed race to overpower all other issues -- which was precisely the outcome the far right wanted
.
Kamala Harris, they say, is "sort of" popular
-- but if she is, why didn't Biden's numbers go up?
Feminism is not popular. "Transgender Stalinism" is not popular. The left's insistence on muzzling free speech on campus and in entertainment is not popular.
Fox News is the most popular channel on cable television. (Nobody is forcing
your fellow citizens to watch that crap; they genuinely love it.) Democrats have stupidly allowed Trump's deceptive messaging on Russiagate to prevail. (Would kill
Biden or Harris to say "Trump's lying about the Mueller report"?) Wimpy Pelosi allowed Team Trump to ignore subpoenas. Investigations into Ivanka and Kushner and Sater were promised, but never arrived. Pelosi should have used her "Inherent Contempt" powers ages ago.
The "Clinton/Epstein" smear has become an article of faith, even among some progressives. (I am the
only one defending Bill Clinton on this one, even though the facts are on my side.) QAnon has caught the popular imagination because rational people refused to mount a counter-argument until too late.
Remember: Trump just has to get close
to the 50 percent mark in key states. Rigged tabulating machines will carry him the rest of the way.
Get out of your prog bubble and get used to the idea now: JOE BIDEN IS GOING TO LOSE
. Hell, Trump has essentially tied this thing up already, in the states that matter -- and he has yet to unleash the real
smears.
Joe's loss is gonna hurt you like you've never been hurt before. Prepare for the blow now
. It'll sting less.
I'll repeat an earlier prediction: When Biden loses, progressives will place all blame with a mythical band of "elites" who supposedly forced Biden upon us. No-one will blame African American voters, who really did
choose Biden.
And I'll be very
amused to hear you call me a racist, since I would have preferred Booker to Biden.
Keep watching Bill Maher. He's the only truth-teller left on the left.