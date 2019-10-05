Will Ghislaine target Biden? Here's what you DON'T know

My previous post, in which I predicted that Ghislaine Maxwell will insure Trump's re-election, pleased no-one. Even my ladyfriend told me: "You're such a doom-sayer. It's annoying."
Very soon, we won't be annoyed. We'll be clobbered
.
Eric Trump fired the first volley
. Dems think they've out-Twittered him, but the winner of this initial skirmish soon won't matter. The important point is this: The Trump family is not acting frightened -- which they would be, if there were any chance that Ghislaine might say something to incriminate Donnie.
She's under control.
To understand what is about to hit us, you have to stay focused on one key factor: Robert Maxwell worked for Mossad, and so does Ghislaine. According to Epstein's business partner Steve Hoffenberg -- whom I do not
trust -- Epstein himself was Mossad
.
Jeffrey Epstein's former "mentor" has revealed how the disgraced paedophile would boast to his friends about how he was going to sell Prince Andrew's secrets to Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.
"He told me that Ghislaine Maxwell was going to be the breakthrough to bring him into that orbit - to be able to part of the agency in Israel - and that's what did occur," he said.
"They created the plan of installing the honeypot cameras and had taken over the house in Manhattan [given to him by his billionaire client Les Wexner] to blackmail the politicians.
"He then took over the house in Florida and put in cameras. The cameras were to record rapes, it wasn't just about gathering intelligence, but compromising the politicians."
Hoffenberg's credibility is dubious, to say the least. I am not inclined to trust a thief who turned "born again" after his stint in prison. (Hoffenberg and I briefly corresponded some years ago, but when I asked about Epstein and Russian mobsters, he insisted on speaking voice. I don't give out my phone number to anyone
.) Nevertheless, all signs indicate that Hoffenberg is right about this much: Ghislaine is Mossad, and Epstein did
provide honeytrap and blackmail services for Israeli intelligence.
Thus, in order to foretell what Ghislaine will say, we need to ask ourselves one simple question: Whom do the Israelis prefer, Trump or Biden?
You may have noticed that Bibi Netanyahu has embarked on an ambitious program of annexing much of the West Bank. For a while, he seemed intent on getting the job done before the American election. Now, there is a delay. From the Guardian
:
Ultranationalists in Israel see Trump’s presidency as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry out measures that were long considered taboo in Washington.
Get the picture? If you thought for one second that Ghislaine would say one word against Trump, you were incredibly
naive. Why did Ghislaine Maxwell stay in this country? Because she intended
to be caught.
(I'll finish this post within an hour. The next bit will talk about Biden and Epstein.)