Trump will win. And the world is doomed.

I'll have a lot more to say about the Epstein case very soon. My eyes have been opened to a lot of new material. You're probably like the average person: You've read a few articles and you watched that (deceptive) Netflix documentary, and now you smugly presume yourself to be ever-so-hip.
Folks, you've got to dig deeper than that
. If you don't, you won't comprehend what's about to hit us.
Right now, I need to rant about some other things. Related things.
The Democratic party will soon experience the greatest backlash in history. Loudmouths claiming to speak for the left have saddled the party with an ineradciable image problem: Dems are now seen as the party of mob violence.
Dems don't just want to see Confederate statues removed: They want to blow up Mount Rushmore. Dems are now portrayed as the party that wants police eradicated in communities most beset by violence. Dems are now portrayed as a party that views white people in terms so disdainful that even Elijah Muhammed would have said "Now you're going too far."
The Dems are now literally
the party that wants Black
capitalized and white
in lower-case letters. The Dems are now the party that has no problem with a black college professor openly announcing "I hate white people."
At the same time, Dems are seen as the party that wants all white males to live in fear that their words might be construed as "micro-aggressions" against blacks -- sorry: B
lacks -- and women.
The Washington Post even published an article which denounced the American Revolution itself, on the grounds that everything done by white people is evil.
There's no way the Democrats can win an election if they keep this shit up. The backlash is coming soon. When it comes, liberals will wail a predictable wail: "See? It all proves that white people are racists." No. It proves that white people can take only so much anti-white bigotry.
Yes, yes, I know: It's possible for anyone who has ever attended a liberal arts college to come up with a rationalization for blowing up Mount Rushmore and for destroying statues of Columbus and Lincoln and for eradicating all public mention of Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Hell, I could write such an essay myself, purely as an intellectual exercise. I could stuff it full of impressive polysyllables and citations of the trendiest intersectionalists.
But so what? An election is not a college debating society.
As I keep saying: Democracy is a popularity contest
. The slogan "HATE YOURSELF, WHITE MAN!" is not popular and never will be. (Not even, I suspect, with most black people and most women.)
We're gonna lose, and we're gonna lose big. Every hour of every day, I hear "progressives" saying words that Putin's script-writers might have come up with. (Someone should research that angle. The Russian troll farms must
be powering the Asshole Left.)
I look at headlines like this
...
Strongmen rush to remake the world order as Trump faces potential election defeat
...and I sneer. How can Trump lose when the left
is doing everything it can to alienate voters?
This past week, in a referendum on constitutional revisions so predictable that copies were on sale before the vote, Putin has effectively been made President for life, as Xi has moved equally ruthlessly, taking control of Hong Kong through a new national security law, while telling US allies Canada, Australia and the UK to keep out of China's internal affairs.
The ascent of tyranny should not be seen as evidence of Trump's defeat. Rather, it should be seen as a preview of what Trumpism will become after the election. The authoritarians are not preparing for a post-Trump world. They are preparing for a New Dark Age.
Gary Kasparov
has a better grasp of reality:
I watched as Putin destroyed our fragile democracy by focusing only on his own power and wealth while mouthing nationalist rhetoric and attacking the free press. Now I'm watching Trump use many of the same techniques to chip away at democracy in my new home, although I cannot complain of exile when some of my Russian colleagues have been jailed or killed.
But Trump has yet to do his worst, a prediction I make with confidence not because I know what he will do, but because I know what such people are capable of.
Russian democracy is a farce, and Putin would like nothing more than to inflict the same fate on the American version. In this he has a partner in Trump...
I would say that Putin's most effective
partners are this country's progressives.
The American left has been overtaken by a form of religious mania -- a sick philosophy called postmodernism. This movement is explicitly anti-Enlightenment -- anti-science, anti-logic, anti-democracy, anti-free speech. ("Modernism" in this context refers to the Enlightenment.)
In universities across this country, the proponents of this truly evil view constantly pound home one theme: "RACE IS ALL."
Essentially, postmodernism is a form of fascism. Fascism and postmodernism are united in their disdain for the Enlightenment, their hatred of democracy, and their emphasis on race. Both the fascist and the postmodernist want all the world's real estate to be divided by genetics.
Students subjected to the po-mo mind-laundry are taught to see the world in race-vision
. As a result, black people and white people can no longer have a normal conversation about sports or TV shows or anything else, because everyone must always be conscious of RACE RACE RACE.
In this vile weltanschauung, all talk of equality is verboten
. A hierarchy exists, and white males are at the bottom of it. Being inherently evil, white males may be considered tolerable only to the extent that they wallow in humiliating self-abjuration.
The outcome should be obvious. Anyone who understands human psychology knows that, if you are trapped in a "Damned if you do and damned if you're don't" situation, you will choose do
. If you're gonna go to Hell no matter what, you might as well do the sin.
White males will simply refuse to hate themselves. They will learn that no amount of humiliation will suffice to please that college professor who says "I hate white people." After being constantly judged by their skin color, after constantly being told that every white male is a born Nazi, young white males will decided live out their assigned role.
They'll start reading weird books about runes. They'll rediscover authors like Julius Evola and Eustace Mullins. They'll give their firstborn sons names like Thorvald Blood-axe. They will start making elaborate plans about what a post-separation American will look like.
The will become Boogalooers.
Why use the future tense? To a large extent, the worst has already happened. "Pomo fascism" (if I may be forgiven that coinage) has already the foundations of our society.
I can't prove
that this hopeless situation was aided by outsiders who want to see this country beset by Civil War and authoritarianism. But in my gut, I know it to be true.
(More about the Epstein case soon. Believe me: You only think
you know what's what. I've learned things most of you smirking know-it-alls could never imagine.)