The Melania tell-all. Plus: Was Karl Marx "woke"?

First: I'm still researching what should be a cutting-edge piece about the Epstein matter. This piece is taking some time to write because new evidence has forced me to rethink basic assumptions. Everyone is going to hate this piece, because I shall present facts demonstrating that at least one of the "victims" featured in the recent Netflix documentary is a liar. In fact, several
may be hoaxers.
I can guess what some dummies out there are now thinking: "So, Cannon thinks Epstein was innocent?"
No. Read the previous paragraph again
.
I often run into this sort of illogic. Frankly, I'm losing faith in humanity's capacity for reason.
Example: A couple of years ago, a right-wing gossip site spread an absurd rumor that Roman Polanski was present when his wife, Sharon Tate, was murdered. I made a short video
(part of an abandoned series) proving something that should have required no proof: Polanksi on another continent at that time.
A sample comment:
Why would you be defending Polanski's known crime against a child? The length of time since that happened is irrelevant. Abusers don't jump straight to drugging and sodomising a victim so this would not have been his first time. Only a real scumbag would want to defend the rights of anybody who would prey on a child. Who are you???
I'm sure that Samantha Geimer herself, who seems to be a perfectly reasonable person, would wince to read this nonsense. Obviously, my video was about the Tate murder, not about the later crime. When a moral panic strikes the land, madness rules all.
I expect my piece about Epstein to result in a similar outburst of insanity, no matter how carefully I document everything.
Melania Tell-All. This news heartens me
. Many have suspected that Melania is not just a beauty who married for money. I may be wrong, but I've always had a hunch that she is a woman with at least one important secret. Her former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff may finally unveil the mystery.
Wolkoff herself is a bit of a Mystery Woman. She was a key figure within Trump's scandalous inaugural -- and of course, she signed an NDA. Are we finally going to learn to truth about where the inaugural money went? If she breaks her NDA, what kind of legal danger will she be in?
I was always under the impression that one cannot be held to a contract to do something illegal. To cite the most obvious example, a hit man cannot be sued for failing to kill someone. If Wolkoff was party to illegal activity while working for the inauguration, does the NDA still hold?
Liberals are fighting on Trump's chosen turf.
Have you noticed?
Nobody is talking about the impeachment. Nobody is talking about Trump's vomit-inducing evils along the border. Nobody is talking about the danger to the Surpeme Court. Nobody is talking about Trump's incessant lies. Nobody is talking about his history of criminality. Nobody is talking about his "unindicted co-conspirator" status in the Cohen case. Nobody is talking about the Trump family's foreign graft. Nobody is talking about the betrayal of the Kurds. Few are talking about Russia. Few are talking about treason. Few are talking about Trump's rape of the Justice system. Few are talking about the mishandling of the economy, which may soon get much
worse.
Instead, everyone is talking about the following:
1. RACE RACE RACE.
2. Statuary.
3. Slavery.
4. The inherent, foundational evil of America.
5. The inherent evil of whiteness.
As it happens, those five debating points place us on Trump's chosen terrain. Instead of discussing Trump's many (many many many
) failings, the left insists on talking about the very things that Trump wants us to talk about
.
Reached for comment on Sunday, the Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said—in a statement knocking Biden for not being as passionate as Trump is about statue vandalism—that “there is a loud, visible, and sometimes violent faction on the extreme left that seeks to delegitimize America’s very existence.”
“President Trump has made clear he will not stand for that,” Murtaugh said. “By contrast, the first instinct of Joe Biden and his party is to agree with the agitators that there is something fundamentally wrong with America and that there always has been.”
Please understand: The left
made the decision to ignore Trump's horrid record. The left did precisely what Trump wanted.
Honestly, I would not be surprised to learn that some of these "lefties" are in Putin's pay.
Here's the latest example
of Talking Point #4 -- the American experiment was evil from the start
. NYT writer Lucian K. Truscott IV wants us
to believe that Thomas Jefferson never did anything for the cause of freedom.
Thomas freakin' Jefferson.
I don't know what to say.
As noted above, we live in a world in which I had to prove
that Roman Polanksi did not kill his wife. And now I'm being asked to prove
the that the author of the Declaration of Independence furthered the ideals of the Enlightenment.
No. I won't. I refuse to offer said "proof" -- for the same reason I refuse to prove that the sky is blue and the grass is green. If you are emotionally wedded to the belief that the sky is green and the grass is blue, no words of mine can change your mind.
Instead, let me ask you one question, Mr. Lucian K. Truscott IV: Have you ever written one word about modern day slavery?
No. You haven't. I've checked.
All experts agree that the problem is worse now than in 1860.
But I doubt that you will ever address that issue, Mr. Truscott, because the vast majority of modern slave-owners are not white people of European descent. Talking about the current atrocities will do nothing to buttress your ever-so-chic attempts to guilt-trip white Americans.
Nowadays, every time someone mentions the name "Thomas Jefferson," the automatic response is "Sally Hemmings." I doubt that our utterly nescient present generation can name one other thing that Jefferson did or said; hell, they probably can't even name the century in which he lived. But they do
know that he fucked a slave. That's all
they know. Worst of all, these young dimwits honestly believe that this is all they need
to know.
RACE RACE RACE.
That's Trump's chosen turf. As long as the focus stays there, Trump wins. If Truscott is not being paid directly by the Trump campaign, they ought to cut him a check. He deserves it.
The "Marxist" delusion.
I'd like to republish a marvelous comment by a reader:
The new trend among America's "woke" liberals is to denigrate the American Revolution. Oddly enough, actual socialists regard the American Revolution as a great event worth celebrating. Compare the articles you'll find at the World Socialist Web Site, a thoughtful website run by real socialists (the kind who read books), with the drivel shoveled out by Jacobin, a hipster Stalinist magazine that regularly runs vile denunciations of Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, the Founding Fathers, and anyone else whose name isn't "Bernie Sanders." Karl Marx regarded the Civil War as a noble war against slavery and Abraham Lincoln as a great hero of the working class. It's only the empty-headed "woke" types who dismiss Lincoln as a racist and insist (ludicrously) that the Union Army had nothing to do with the abolition of slavery.
Just so!
Most people don't know that Marx was a widely-read columnist for the New York Tribune
. When Lincoln won re-election, Marx wrote the president a letter which begins with these words:
We congratulate the American people upon your re-election by a large majority. If resistance to the Slave Power was the reserved watchword of your first election, the triumphant war cry of your re-election is Death to Slavery.
From the commencement of the titanic American strife the workingmen of Europe felt instinctively that the star-spangled banner carried the destiny of their class.
Did Marx consider the American experiment inherently evil? No. Quite the opposite. He truly admired the Founders. The same letter to Lincoln concludes thus:
The workingmen of Europe feel sure that, as the American War of Independence initiated a new era of ascendancy for the middle class, so the American Antislavery War will do for the working classes. They consider it an earnest of the epoch to come that it fell to the lot of Abraham Lincoln, the single-minded son of the working class, to lead his country through the matchless struggle for the rescue of an enchained race and the reconstruction of a social world.
Karl Marx was not woke. He liked
America. He thought Abraham Lincoln was a great man. Marx was not perpetually focused on RACE RACE RACE.
To Marx, racism distracted from the issues which he considered to be of paramount concern: Class and economics.
And that brings me to Jordan Peterson.
Modern day SJWs are not
Marxists, no matter how many times the deceptive Mr. Peterson tries to tell you otherwise. Yes, I know that some "Identity" obsessives call themselves Marxists, but it's a lie -- a big
lie -- and Peterson is buying into it, for ideological reasons of his own. (He's what I call a YAFL -- Yet Another Fucking Libertarian.)
Jordan Peterson has one thing in common with the postmodernists he opposes: He never cites Marx
. For chrissakes, how can anyone scream "You're a Marxist!" without pointing to something that Marx actually wrote? Yet Peterson does that shit all the freakin' time
.
Neither Peterson nor the po-mos he opposes ever display any indication that they have even read
Marx. Both sides are equally ignorant.
Like him or loathe him, Marx was a figure of the 19th century -- and to him, economics was all
. You may not agree with his economic views, but you can't deny that he remained focused on his great theme. His writings rarely track with the fixations of today's race-obsessed "Identity" idiots.
Most of those clowns wouldn't read a book like Capital
if you held a gun to their heads.