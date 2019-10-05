The fucking progs are expanding upon this "Karen" shit
. This new term of opprobrium is now used to insult any white female who has ever annoyed anyone in any way. This, in a year when the Dems really need to recapture the votes of white women.
If I worked for the bad guys, I'd tell the Trumpists to launch an ad featuring an average-looking middle-class mom and this motto: "No Republican ever called me Karen."
If the Lincoln Project were toiling for the GOP this year, that's the kind of commercial they'd run.
Don't liberals understand that the best way to lose an election is to insult large swaths of the electorate? The left has been so spectacularly self-destructive, I'm amazed that Donald Trump is still losing. Granted, he is
the most emetic human being since Hitler. But if any
other Republican were the 2020 GOP candidate, he or she would win in a 50-state blow-out. Hell, I
might even cast a protest vote for such a candidate, and I've never voted Republican in my life.
On a related note, 153 artists and intellectuals
have signed an open letter asking for an end to cancel culture. They've mounted an eloquent, nuanced plea for tolerance from all of the impenetrably arrogant and self-satisfied "progressives" who operate under the delusion that they deserve to run our civilization. The signatories include many people usually associated with the forces of decency: Margaret Atwood, Noam Chomsky, Wynton Marsalis, John McWhorter, J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie and many more.
“The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted,” the letter declared, citing “an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”
From the letter
:
"Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes."
Naturally, members of the anti-Enlightenment Left -- smugly uncaring about the irony of their position -- are now calling for the cancellation of everyone who signed this letter. Off with their heads!
'Salman Rushdie? Don't know much about him, but I'm sure he has no idea what real oppression is like. And that Chomsky guy! Betcha he's got a Klan hood in his closet...'
The progressive movement -- a place I once called home -- has been overtaken by the same sort of fanaticism that led to the assaults on the monasteries under Henry VIII and the destruction of Buddhist statues in Afghanistan.
We need to cancel the leaders and enablers of cancel culture. May I suggest a pressure campaign on Slate to get rid of the odious Virginia Heffernan, who clearly aspires to the title of "Reichs-canceller"? Make it impossible for her
to keep a job. See how she
likes it.
I've not read The Handmaid's Tale
, but I've seen the TV series. (In our household, we call it The Let's-Torture-June Show
.) I beseech Atwood to write a companion piece -- a postmodern dystopia in which the Intersectionalists and the Identity obsessives end the American experiment and "cancel" all opponents. The "Robespierre" running this new Terror could be named Virginia. Just a suggestion.