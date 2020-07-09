Trump's taxes: Holy crap!

Heretofore, I've been unimpressed by the fact that the Supreme Court made a couple of decisions unfavorable to the Republicans. I mean, does anyone truly believe that Donnie cares about abortion? Trump doesn't really oppose abortion in his heart; he adopted his current position purely out of political necessity.
But now...we have this
.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Trump’s assertion that he enjoys absolute immunity while in office, allowing a New York prosecutor to pursue a subpoena of the president’s private and business financial records.
In a separate case, the court sent a fight over congressional subpoenas for the material back to lower courts because of “significant separation of powers concerns.”
Here's the true stunner:
In both cases, the justices ruled 7 to 2, with Trump nominees Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh joining the majorities. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. dissented.”
Gorsuch and Kavanaugh? They
want the prosecutor and the Grand Jury to see those taxes? I never would have predicted that.
Then again, perhaps we should not be completely surprised. Trump always had doubts about both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who were chosen by the Federalist Society. You may recall that, when Kavanaugh's nomination was in serious trouble, Dubya went to bat for him. The former president's involvement seemed inexplicable, since Bush and Trump clearly despise each other. Michael Wolff's Seige
indicates that Trump felt no gratitude whatsoever.
“The drunks stick together,” said Trump. “If he’s a Bush guy, he’s not a Trump guy. It’s bull that we can depend on him. Virgin-man will sell me out.”
Prophetic words.
Trump initially referred to Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey-Ford as a "Very fine woman" -- something he never would have said if he did not plan to toss Kavanaugh under the bus. For reasons no-one has adequately explained, Trump changed course just a couple of days later and went to war for Kavanaugh.
I'm sure he regrets doing so now.
Still, let's not get our hopes up too high. Martin Longman in the Washington Monthly
has examined the situation and concluded that there is only a very narrow chance that Congress might see the tax returns before the election. And I certainly don't trust Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance.
Nevertheless: If a Grand Jury sees those returns, their next move may be an indictment. It could happen sooner than you think. No matter how effectively Trump fights, an indictment is always a bad look for a presidential candidate. Is it too hypocritical of me to hope that this
Grand Jury -- and no other -- leaks?
Note this:
In apparent response to this development, Trump has tweeted "Presidential Harassment!"
Before you allow the toxin of optimism to put a smile on your face, keep one thing in mind: Ghislaine will soon talk. Since she works for Mossad, and since the Israeli right definitely wants Trump to stay in office, we can expect her grand revelations to damage Biden.
Yes, the Supreme Court brought a little hope into our lives this morning -- but hope is just another form of sadism, is it not? A small season of hope will make Biden's coming defeat all the more crushing.