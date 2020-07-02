Ghislaine caught. Election over. Trump wins.

Predicting the future is easy. It's a two-step process: 1. Imagine the worst. 2. Watch it happen.
Nearly a year ago, in several badly-organized posts -- written in the state of emotional turmoil traditionally associated with prophecy -- I predicted this turn of events. I foretold that, in the run up to the election, the Epstein case would turn the nation's attention squarely on Bill Clinton. Very soon, seemingly incontrovertible "evidence" and "testimony" will place the former president at the center of horrific imaginary crimes. Combined with Barr's upcoming smear of Obama, these allegations will be used to destroy the entire Democratic party.
Result: Trump will win, and the GOP will establish firm control of all three branches of government.
In those old posts, I called it the Big Smear.
Jeffrey Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been caught in New Hampshire
. She is a woman of means, she's connected, and many people think that she's spooky as hell. Obviously, if her capture were not part of some long-standing plan, she would not have been in this country. She intended
to be taken. Any other conclusion is risible.
Added note (written after this posts' original publication): She was living on a 156 acre property
in Bradford, New Hampshire. She paid for it in cash
. As Asha Rangappa
(formerly of the FBI) notes:
Everyone knows the way to avoid detection from the FBI is to buy a 156-acre property in cash
(Guarantee the FBI was surveilling her the whole time and she should know that??)
I know what many of you are about to say: "But the Epstein scandal involves Trump...!"
Indeed it does. But that truth will disappear when the Big Smear clobbers us.
For many months, William Barr (a lifelong covert operator
who brought BCCI to America) has proclaimed his determination to do justice in the Epstein case. He would not have focused on Epstein if there were any chance that this thing could hurt Trump.
This is the real reason why Geoffrey Berman of SDNY had to go
. He was handling the Epstein case, and he was not controlled. District Attorney Cyrus Vance is a Trump toady.
I direct your attention to this tweet:
That "public official" is not Donald John Trump. It will be Bill Clinton. Hell, they may even gin up charges against Joe Biden. Anything is possible.
So far, the Epstein case has been used to hurt only
Democrats. It has also been used to tar former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a thorn in the side of Bibi Netanyahu.
Ghislaine is almost certainly a Mossad operative, or at least a sayan, as was her father, publishing magnate Robert Maxwell. ("Sayan" means "helper." Mossad, which has surprisingly few full-time agents, relies on an extensive network of helpers.) Thus, Ghislaine knows that she has no choice but to do what Bibi wants -- and Bibi has no reason to want Trump out of office. When she has smeared enough Democrats to insure Trump's re-election, she will either be pardoned or her "death" in prison will be staged.
(I'm now starting to wonder if Robert Maxwell really
died.)
If there were any serious chance that this thing could hurt Trump, right-wing media would be downplaying this story. Is that happening? No, it is not: See here
and here
and here
.
For ages, the Alex Jonesians and the QAnon crowd have focused on Epstein with laser-beam intensity. A massive propaganda campaign has convinced the conspiratorial right that every liberal and every RINO longs to rape the underaged, perhaps while shouting "Hail Satan!" The conspiracy freaks have been obsessed
with Epstein's island.
If you spend time on the right side of the internet, you must have noticed the increasing amount of anti-Hillary propaganda. This campaign doesn't make sense unless you understand it as a prelude to the Big Smear. In the absence of the Big Smear, these anti-Clinton ads simply serve to remind Trump voters that their hero has controlled the justice system without delivering any charges against the person they consider Mankind's Greatest Enemy. Even the dullest Trump-lover must sense that the absence of a criminal case signifies the groundlessness of all of that anti-Clinton propaganda. At some point, Trump's Justice Department simply must
bring a charge of some sort against Bill or Hillary or both.
That day is coming soon. Here's what we should expect to see...
1. We will be shown seemingly damning photographic or video evidence culled from Epstein's mansions. The FBI's raids did not come as a surprise. Any evidence they found was meant
to be found.
2. We will hear or read a shocking "confession" from Ghislaine Maxwell, who will play the Whittaker Chambers role in this melodrama. She will point the finger at Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and perhaps (if the Trumpers are feeling desperate) Joe Biden.
3. One or more of Epstein's victims will offer tearful "he raped me" stories targeting one or more famous Democrats. It will be spectacular
TV. And it will be every bit as phony as the "baby incubator" yarn we heard shortly before the first Iraq invasion.
4. Feminists will incessantly remind us to Believe All Women. Rebecca Traitor (did I spell that right?), Virginia Heffernan, Sarah Kendzior, and every harpy who hounded Al Franken will all scream in unison: "Clinton is GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY!" Because Bill Barr's Justice Department is just sooooooo
trustworthy.
5. Dozens of thoughtful-seeming liberal
journalists will write anti-Clinton opinion pieces. The argument: "He got a BJ from Monica. Therefore, he rapes children." And millions of people will mistake that argument for logic
.
Here are a few more predictions:
No-one is going to force Virginia Roberts/Giuffre to explain why she went to such lengths to keep Trump out of her original Complaint. Her dad worked for Trump, and she herself was working for Trump at Mar-A-Lago
when she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell. Virginia has tried very hard to keep those facts secret. In fact, she continues
to do so. Why?
Nobody will ask why Virginia is represented by spooked-up lawyer J. Stanley Pottinger
, who helped to give us the 1980 October Surprise
-- the covert op that led to the election of Ronald Reagan.
Virginia may change her testimony. She'll be pressured to get with the program: Exonerate Dershowitz; target Clinton
. I used to trust Virginia, but now I don't.
Nobody is going to ask why Australia's 60 Minutes covered up for Trump in the Epstein case
.
Nobody will look into the strong possibility -- the near-certainty, in my opinion -- that Epstein laundered money for Russian oligarchs. That stuff won't come out unless it can be weaponized against the Dems.
Nobody will look into the coterie of "eastern European" girls who continually surrounded Epstein (as noted by journalist Vicky Ward and others). The only possible source for those girls was Russian master criminal Semion Mogilevich, who controlled the Eastern European sex trade, and who has often used underaged prostitutes in stings and honeytraps. He can be tied to Trump in any number of ways, as detailed in previous Cannonfire posts.
When a woman claiming to be an Epstein victim goes on camera, turns on the waterworks, and screams "BILL RAPED ME!," few will ask why she came forward only now
.
Nobody will remind the public that a woman was offered $20,000 to bring false charges against Robert Mueller -- and that she came that
close to taking such a paltry pay-off. Imagine how much false testimony can be purchased with a billion dollar budget. Putin has that kind of money to spend.
The election is over. Trump won.
I am so certain of the Big Smear, I feel as though I am writing history, not prophecy. I'm reminded of General Buford's great day-before-the-battle speech in Gettysburg
:
I've led a soldier's life, and I've never seen anything as brutally clear as this. It's as if I can actually see the blue troops in one long, bloody moment, going up the long slope to the stony top. As if it were already done. Already a memory. An odd, set, stony quality to it. As if tomorrow has already happened and there's nothin' you can do about it. The way you sometimes feel before an ill-considered attack, knowing it'll fail, but you cannot stop it. You must even take part, and help it fail.