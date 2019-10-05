The nightmare is upon us

The postmodernist nightmare that Helen Pluckrose and others have forecast is now upon us.
In the document tranch that follows, you will meet a group called ZYD, which apparently plays a role within the government of King County, Oregon. ZYD stands for "Zero Youth Detention" and that their online materials seem laudable enough. But behind the scenes, they are distributing pure anti-white racism and anti-Enlightenment propaganda
. Their thinking has clearly been molded by the postmodernist race-obsessives who dominate our universities.
The following documents were uncovered by a writer/filmmaker/propagandist named Christopher Rufo. I don't know very much about him, but he seems to be a YAF
L -- Yet Another Fucking Libertarian. You know how I feel about those
guys.
So don't count me as a member of Rufo's fan club. That said, I strongly doubt that he concocted this evidence; the documents speak for themselves.
Apparently, there really is a plan afoot in Seattle to abolish -- not overhaul: abolish
-- the justice system. I strongly doubt that this scheme has the support of the majority of black people. Most African Americans are more conservative and level-headed than the "woke" would have us believe.
Dig it: Objectivity, individuality, the written word and politeness are now considered evil
. Moreover, ZYD tells us that these characteristics are identifying markers of the fallen white race. ZYD would have you believe that Black people are not capable of politeness, objectivity, progress, or any other the other "sins" traditionally associated with Enlightenment values.
In the second paragraph of this post, I described these documents as examples of anti-white racism. Mistake. These texts are actually examples of anti-black
racism.
"Defensiveness" means that white people may not counter any claim or argument offered by a black person. If you are white, you are not allowed to say one word in your defense. Reality must always be determined for
you, not by
you. Interracial dialogue on the basis of equality is considered an offense.
If you have followed the work of Helen Pluckrose, you'll recognize this language. Although the word "postmodernism" never appears, what we have here is a classic example of postmodernist thought, or anti-thought.
(By the way: It seems to me that the postmodernist scoundrels who gave us "cancel culture" are the guiltiest of "either/or thinking.")
Helen Pluckrose has been one of a handful of people demanding that the left formulate a response to this madness; other voices include Stephen Fry, John McWhorter and Bill Maher. If the left doesn't find some way to counter this attack on classic liberal values -- if the left does not stand up for
free speech and against
Identity politics -- the right will take on that task. Even if Trump is defeated in November, Trumpism
will gain new adherents. The madness of today's left is making make the right -- even the far right -- seem reasonable.
(Being a die-hard pessimist, I'm still betting that Trump will eke out a win, using a combination of elaborate smears and vote-rigging.)
Thanks to the public's disgust with Identity politics, libertarians have been regaining their muscle. Only a few years ago, some observers were writing about that movement in the past tense.
Here's a paranoid-but-necessary question: How much of this allegedly "left-wing" madness is actually being promoted by the Russians? And how much "left-wing" online discussion is actually the work of far-right wolves wearing sheep's clothing? I'm not the only writer to speculate that the Trumpists invented the "defund the police" mantra. That chant serves their
interests, not ours.
It also serves Trump's interests when leftists attack Mount Rushmore, the Star-Spangled Banner, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and the very foundation of our democracy.
One of the founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, wants "defund the police" to be part of the Democratic platform
, even though that idea is hideously unpopular. In other words, she wants Trump to win.
Not many months ago, Cullors heartily endorsed Bernie Sanders
-- the candidate pushed by Russia, and by Russia-friendly pseudo-lefties like Krystal Ball and Matt Taibbi. At the time, Cullors made it clear that she detested
Biden.
Nevertheless, the black community insured Biden's triumph over Bernie Sanders. "The Establishment" didn't give us Biden: Black voters did.
I'm disturbed by the fact that three inherently racist words -- "looks like me" -- have crept into our national discourse. Certain sick pseudoleftists would have you believe that s skin color is the only thing that matters. This is a paternalistic attitude which dismisses the actual voting behavior of black people: If African Americans cared only about the "looks like me" factor, they could have chosen Booker or Harris, but they didn't.
(I would have been happier with Booker, frankly.)
Seems to me that most African Americans are a lot more sensible than are some of those who pretend to speak for that community. I honestly believe that most black people and
most white people want a world in which each individual is judged as an individual.
Unfortunately, a growing number of people think that tribalism is more important than individualism. (Remember, ZYD considers individuality to be a sin.)
The Boogaloo movement wants a race war. They are open about that goal. They also support Black Lives Matter
, because they believe that BLM is -- or can become -- a movement for racial separation. The Russians also have an obsession with Black Lives Matter
, and not as opponents.
Did you see this?
Riots in downtown Richmond over the weekend were instigated by white supremacists under the guise of Black Lives Matter, according to law enforcement officials.
Protesters tore down police tape and pushed forward toward Richmond police headquarters, where they set a city dump truck on fire.
Police declared the event an “unlawful assembly” and ordered people to leave, later deploying tear gas.
Six people were arrested. The mayor of Richmond thanked the Black Lives Matter protesters he said tried to stop the white supremacists from spearheading the violence.
This is Charles Manson's "Helter Skelter" scheme on steroids.
I think that this sort of provocateur action has happened a lot
, both on the internet and in real life. In certain online Democratic forums, the most intransigent apostles of Identity politics may well be white supremacist infiltrators who have learned how to speak postmodernist argot.
Postmodernism is a form of Fascism.
"Fascism" is a famously difficult word to define. Lately, I've understood it as an anti-Enlightenment movement which denigrates reason, science and democracy while focusing on race and tribal identity as the most important factors of human existence. Ultimately, the Fascist demands physical and cultural separation.
By this definition, postmodernism is simply another form of Fascism. Adolf Hitler was the ultimate advocate of Identity politics.
In normal times, I prefer nuanced argument to absolutist statements. But history proves that nuance cannot defeat the swastika. Therefore, I offer this absolute:
Postmodernism is utterly evil
. Do not interact with anyone infected with this variant of the fascist virus. No advocate of postmodernism should be allowed to hold a teaching position in any American university, or to have any influence on governmental decisions. Whenever you encounter an apologist for postmodernism, visualize a swastika carved into his or her forehead. Further debate is pointless. Implacable opposition is the only moral response.