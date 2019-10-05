The Madness of King Donald. Plus: More "Big Smear" foreshocks

I spoke to Milton William Cooper
-- the "conspiracy king" of the 1990s -- a few times; the first occasion occurred before most people ever heard of him. A total loon. Yet, as dangerous as he was, Cooper was sane
compared to Donald J. Trump.
Trump recently yoked himself to the coronavirus theories of one Stella Immanuel. She is described here
:
Immanuel, a pediatrician and a religious minister, has a history of making bizarre claims about medical topics and other issues. She has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.
She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by “reptilians” and other aliens.
Hey, I've dated a couple of "endo" women. Does that make me
a demon?
This blast of concentrated madness reminds me of the time I got a whiff of pure ammonia. (Damn near fainted.) Under the circumstances, I feel silly pointing out the woman's inability to use the possessive apostrophe.
She's a pediatrician
? How the hell did this preposterous, wormy-brained nitwit manage to get a degree, or even a high school diploma? I wouldn't let her babysit
a kid, let alone treat one.
Meanwhile, on the Epstein front:
Gullible journalist Julie Brown has excused Virginia Roberts Giuffre's many lies on the grounds that Virginia has experienced so much trauma in her life, she cannot be expected to know the difference between fact and fantasy -- nevertheless, we must believe whatever "truth" Virginia happens to be peddling at any given moment.
Now, Brown reports that there are a hundred new "Virginias" coming forward
.
“There's a lot of women right now that are coming forward a lot and they're talking to prosecutors,” she tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson. “There's pretty close to a hundred, from what I hear.”
Meanwhile, a judge is close to unsealing a giant pile of documents related to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. “I hope somebody is standing in Maxwell’s cell when this happens,” Brown says.
Maxwell will probably come out of this thing fine. I believe that Trump will pardon her -- if
she "corroborates" any lie about Joe Biden proffered by one of these new "victims."
Infuriatingly, most people will not even consider the possibility that a "victim" might be a money-motivated false witness. Did you know that Sarah Ransome, the proven hoaxer who "corroborated" Virginia's tale, has admitted that she once frequented a website where attractive women hope to meet wealthy "sugar daddies"? Did you know that she ended her suit against Epstein when she received a generous settlement?
Virginia once testified under oath that she was raped by Epstein's partner, billionaire Lex Wexner. Later, she completely withdrew that accusation. There is reason to suspect that money exchanged hands.
Look at the Bill Cosby case. Once the smell of lucre began to pervade the air, at least one false claimant came forward with a "Bill raped me" story. Here she is.
I strongly suspect that some of the other accusers were equally dubious. Cosby was rich, but not ultra
-rich; there's far more money circulating in the world of Epstein and Wexner, and thus far more motivation for deception.
If the previous paragraph led you to believe that I consider Cosby and Epstein innocent, read it again. And consider taking a course in logic.
The genuine crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein are outlined in Patterson's book Filthy Rich
, the bulk of which tells a story differing from the tales related by Virginia and Sarah. Unfortunately, the Epstein case has become engulfed by hysteria. In this superheated atmosphere, few will demand corroborative evidence when one of these new "victims" points the finger at Joe Biden.