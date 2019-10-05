A pardon for Ghislaine

By now, you probably know all about Trump's instantly-infamous "I wish her well" response
, in answer to a question about Ghislaine Maxwell. This remark came as a surprise to most people, but not to me.
Here's how NOT to interpret Trump's words:
No no no no
. No.
Look, if there were any way this thing could touch Trump, right wing media would stay away from the story -- or they would be pre-emptively discrediting Ghislaine Maxwell. QAnon and the conspiracy crazies would be talking about something else entirely. The pro-Russsian pseudoleft (here's looking at you
, Krystal Ball) would tell us to look away.
But that's not what's going on. It's all-Epstein-all-the-time over on the right side of the web.
Trump's bizarre comment makes perfect sense only if you buy into my "Big Smear" theory. Here is Trump's message to Maxwell: "Stick to the script, smear Biden, and you'll walk out of prison and into a comfortable retirement."
Trump is not
telling her "Keep quiet." He's telling her "Talk." But she's going to talk at the right time
.
And she won't be the only talker.
In several preceding posts, I have predicted that a weepy "victim" will come out with a "Joe raped me on St. Croix" story. But just which
Epstein girl will be the mendacious blubberer?
That role may fall to former Epstein aide Sarah Kellen, who goes by the names Sarah Kensington and Sarah Vickers. I don't really have an evidence that the chore will fall to her -- it's more of a gut feeling. Twitter hates Sarah right now (to the extent that Twitter takes note of her), but that situation could change once the cameras roll and the tears start flowing.
The weepy "rape victim" role could also go to Nadia Marcinko. I really don't know what she's up to these days.
The important point to understand is that these young women (not girls) who procured girls (not young women) for Epstein are co-conspirators
, just like Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre. They are not
victims, even though they may make an attempt to claim that title. That was Virginia's trick, and she has done well with it.
A woman's tears are a powerful weapon. Trust me. Back in the '90s, I dealt with a number of weepy self-proclaimed victims of Satanic Ritual Abuse. Don't make the mistake I made so often: The moment they turn on the waterworks, you must become as cold as Mr. Spock.
God, I wish the Big Smear would just hit us already.
I know what's gonna happen -- it's as if I had Merlin Sickness
-- but the wait is a killer.
But wait we must. The strategy requires the Big Smear to be unveiled at the proper time -- after Biden becomes the official nominee. Will the smear-meisters strike just after the convention
, or will they wait until just before the election
? "Just before the election" may seem too obvious, while "after the convention" gives the Dems a chance to ditch Joe and to make Tammy Duckworth the nominee.
(She seems the likeliest to get the vice presidential nomination. The pro-Trump manipulators are trying to force Biden to pick someone less popular.)
Incidentally, there's precedent for the Big Smear tactic.
Do you know the story of Harvey Matusow? I may tell it at length one of these days, but in brief: Back in the heyday of McCarthyism, Harvey Matusow was an actor hired by Roy Cohn (Roger Stone's mentor) to offer false testimony against labor leaders and others. Matusow smeared them as communists. The scam fell apart when the actor grew a conscience.
That's one problem with the Big Smear strategy: The actor may grow a conscience.
Roger Pebble.
I honestly have no idea what to make of the story that Ghislaine Maxwell hired Jacob Wohl
. I call him Roger Pebble, because he's the teensy-tiny version of Roger Stone.
I just now saw Wikipedia's description of Wohl:
Jacob Wohl (born December 12, 1997 in Greater Los Angeles) is an American far-right conspiracy theorist, fraudster, and internet troll.
By Wikipedia standards, that's pretty harsh. When the Big Smear hits, Wohl may play a role -- but his name will be kept hidden, since his rep is lower than cockroach crap.
Here's an Epstein/Maxwell mystery few have discussed:
Why did they allow
themselves to be arrested?
Jeffrey Epstein had an incredibly posh pad on Avenue Foch in Paris. If he had stayed there, he could have lived like a king for the rest of his life without fear of extradition. Some say that he didn't know he'd be arrested, but surely he must have had some
indication...?
The same question goes for Maxwell, who probably inherited that same Parisian pad. And if she hates Paris -- well, there were plenty of other places a woman of her resources could have gone. I must therefore conclude that she stayed within reach of the FBI because she intended
to be arrested.
The FBI knew about her home in New Hampshire from the start. So why did they wait to arrest her?