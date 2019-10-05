Attack on the family of Epstein's judge. Plus: Why we cannot trust Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome

As you probably know, the family of federal judge Esther Salas
was attacked by a gunman dressed as a Federal Express delivery driver. Her 20 year-old son was killed; her husband has been critically injured. The internet has taken note of the connection to the Jeffrey Epstein case
.
More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
That lawsuit is just as likely to lead to Trump; we've all heard the allegations that Trump properties have been used to launder money. Deutsche Bank, or a shady subsidiary thereof, has lent to Trump when no other bank would do so.
Right-wing Twitterati are focused on the Epstein connection. They're practically shouting: "Clinton did it! Clinton did it!" Of course, rightists shout those same three words if the dog soils the rug or someone scratches the car.
Worth noting: Right-wingers do not seem to fear that this trail could lead to Trump.
What bothers me most of all is the obscene audaciousness of this hit. A message has been sent -- not to the judge, but to the world. Unfortunately, most people will get the wrong message. Most will presume that the killer intended to communicate the following idea to the judge: "Stay away from the Epstein case."
No. The actual
message is quite the opposite: "Pay attention to the Epstein case. All the rumors are true."
The public, not the judge, is the intended audience for this message.
Why were those two people shot? Not to make the Deutsche Bank case go away -- that won't happen -- but to make sure that everyone in America becomes convinced that Jeff Epstein sat at the heart of a dark conspiracy involving very powerful people. People with a big, fat D
next to their names.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre and the great sexual blackmail conspiracy.
I began writing about Epstein before most bloggers had heard of him. For years, I was convinced that Epstein really was party to (or mastermind of) a conspiracy to acquire kompromat on VIPs. My conviction was founded on a bedrock belief in the credibility of Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The "blackmail ring" allegation originates with her.
In her Complaint, she mentioned Clinton, though she does not say that she had sex with him. In one key interview, she also mentioned Al Gore.
Actually, she did more than mention
Al Gore: In an interview with the Daily Mail
, she offered a detailed description of Al and Tipper Gore's supposed visit to Epstein's island -- in the year 2000, while Al Gore was running for president. She described seeing him walk on the beach with Epstein. Virginia -- born August 9, 1983 -- told the Daily Mail
: "I
was planning to vote for him when I turned 18. I thought he was awesome."
Yet no such visit ever took place according to Secret Service records, which also exonerate Bill Clinton. Former FBI Director Louis Freeh filed an FOIA request of the Secret Service and found no record that either man set foot on that island. (I've carefully checked Epstein's flight logs, which never indicate that Clinton went to the island. All of those flights involved public events covered by the media at the time.)
Virginia also lied about her age. At first, she had the world convinced that she entered Epstein's world at the age of 14. She even described a "sweet sixteen" party that Epstein threw for her -- a party which culminated in unlawful sex.
But that whole tale was a lie. In fact, she took up with Epstein at age of 17 at the earliest -- and, by her own admission, she did not have sex with anyone else in Epstein's orbit until she reached the age of 19. Any sex she had at that
age was legal. (17 is legal in New York; 18 is legal in Florida; 16 is legal in the Virgin Islands and in the UK.)
And before you say the obvious: Yes, the idea of a man in his 50s having sex with someone so young is sickening, even if the relations were technically within the law. Nobody is making excuses for Epstein.
Nevertheless, the age of consent matters. Why? Because we're trying to determine whether Giuffre told the truth when she described a blackmail operation involving underaged girls
.
An illegal sex act is "blackmailable." A legal act is not. Not these
days.
Consider: Virginia originally claimed that she had sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 15. We now know that she was 19 -- if
the episode actually happened. Thus, whatever your attitude toward Andrew, anything he may or may not have done with her was within the law.
The question: Did
he have sex with her? He denies it. Right now, the only evidence that he did is the testimony of Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
Here is my main point -- or rather, my main question:
If you subtract the claims of Virginia Roberts Giuffre -- and those of Sarah Ransome, an even more flagrant liar -- from the Epstein controversy, what evidence do we have that Jeffrey Esptein ran a blackmail operation involving VIPs and underaged girls?
Right now, I see none. None.
Yet many within the media continue to rationalize the many lies told by Virginia and Sarah, the two "stars" of the recent Netflix documentary about Epstein.
One of the worst "rationalizers" is the over-praised journalist Julie K. Brown
. On Twitter, she has excused Virginia's lies with the usual pseudo-scientific blather: Studies prove that trauma victims have difficulty recalling details...
Of course, she never cites an actual study. Neither Julie Brown nor anyone else can point to a single piece of academic research which can adequately explain away Virginia's whoppers involving Al Gore or that "sweet sixteen" party.
I heard the exact same "trauma" excuse repeatedly during the early 1990s, when I tried to write a book about Satanic Ritual Abuse claimants. For a long time -- years -- I wanted to believe that these women were telling the truth. Eventually, I had concede that they were fantasists, and that their advocates had fallen prey to the logical fallacy known as petitio pricipii
.
Thus, I now find myself -- not for the first time! -- forced to take a very unpopular position.
Years ago, when I was under Virginia's spell, I warned the world that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were running a "sex sting." Today, that idea has ignited the imagination of millions of Americans. Having belatedly understood the truth about Virginia, I must now sound a warning: The evidence for such an operation simply is not there
. Not at present.
We may receive proper evidence in the future. Or we may receive cleverly fabricated
evidence. But right now, at this
writing, the whole scenario rests on the word of two fabulists.
Do I need to say the obvious?
Times being what they are, I suppose I must: I am not excusing Jeffrey Epstein.
Hardly!
The original testimony gathered by Florida officials was absolutely damning. But if you read that evidence -- in Patterson's Filthy Rich
, and in the original documents available via Scribd -- you'll see no hint of a blackmail operation involving VIPs. The real
victims told the cops that they served Epstein and Epstein only
. None of those girls mentioned Prince Andrew or Bill Clinton or anyone else. We should also note that those girls never mentioned Virginia Roberts or Sarah Ransome.
Sorry folks, but it is not sufficient to watch the Netflix documentary Filthy Rich
. (Although the documentary and the book share the same name, the book is much better.) You have to do some actual reading
.
The truth about Virginia.
The Netflix documentary accidentally lets us glimpse the truth about Virginia, although most audience members will miss it.
At the beginning of Part 4, we see footage from an interview that Brad Edwards (Virginia's first attorney) conducted with Jeffrey Epstein, who at first pretends not to recognize Virginia's name. Edwards asks: "Isn't it true you celebrated her 16th birthday with her and had sex with her on that day?" Epstein indicates that he'd love to answer the question, but his lawyers have advised him not to. When asked whether he forced her to have sex with others, Epstein momentarily forgets his lawyers' advice and blurts out: "Are you kidding?"
That "sweet sixteen rape" accusation was a key part of Virginia's original story. Obviously, Edwards sincerely believed in it. Yet at a later point in the documentary, Virginia admits that she did not hook up with Epstein until she was 17, and that she did not have trysts with Epstein's associates until she was 19.
Question: Why is Brad Edwards no longer representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre? Is it possible that Edwards wants no further association with a fantasist?
I turned against Virginia once and for all when I read the affidavit of her former boyfriend, one Anthony Figueroa -- a document included in this post. (Click to enlarge.) This document proves:
1. Virginia had complete freedom of movement. She was no "sex slave."
2. Virginia was an adult.
3. Virginia was a co-conspirator who procured underaged females for Jeffrey Epstein.
Today, Virginia claims that she was victimized by Ghislaine Maxwell. It might be more accurate to say that she was
Ghislaine Maxwell -- that is, she did the very things that Maxwell now stands accused of.
4. Virginia described meeting famous people, but not having sex with them. At no point did she describe a blackmail operation.
The truth about Sarah.
I can't think of a non-vulgar way to make the following point, so I'll just come out and say it. Despite his current status as America's most notorious perv, Jeffrey Epstein wasn't much of a fucker.
The Patterson book makes this point very clear. Testimony from the Florida victims -- the real
victims -- clearly indicates that Epstein almost never became fully erect and was rarely capable of vaginal intercourse. For obvious legal reasons, the investigators paid close attention to claims of vaginal intercourse; after interviewing dozens of girls, they found only four instances. Most of the time, Epstein pleasured himself while young females massaged him. When he trusted a girl sufficiently, he would touch her private parts with one hand while using the other on himself.
And that, usually, was it
. That was his idea of sex.
Victim testimony demonstrates that he lost interest in girls once they passed the age of 19. Although his actions constituted statutory
rape, the victims never accused him of forcible
rape. (One girl said that he grabbed her hair roughly.)
Yet Sarah Ransome, who was 22 when she met Epstein, claims that Epstein violently raped her regularly. In one particularly outlandish account, Ransome insisted that Epstein raped her three times in one day, and the she made a daring escape that same say by literally swimming with sharks
. The New York Post
has long possessed evidence that Ransome is a liar, but has refused to publish it.
In 2016, Ransome announced that she possessed "sex tapes" involving Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. She now admits that this story was a fabrication.
Ransome says that she was targeted for assassination by Hillary Clinton and the CIA. She also says that she (Ransome) was working with the KGB in 2016. Make of that what you will.
The makers of the Netflix documentary Filthy Rich
knew all about the credibility problems besetting Virginia and Sarah, yet the filmmakers chose to hide these issues from the audience. The filmmakers allowed their presentation to devolve into The Virginia and Sarah Show
. Unconscionable.
As you assess the upcoming "revelations" about the Epstein case, always keep in mind: Journalists have consistently shied away from the credibility problems besetting Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Sarah Ransome. What other
lies are we being told?