The end of Elizabeth Warren's campaign hit me harder than I thought it would. This day has been coming for weeks. So why does it hurt so much?
This Mother Jones piece
tells part of the story, but only part.
With each new plan, Warren hammered home the message that America’s problems—sky-high hospital bills, unaffordable childcare costs, exploding student debt, meager savings accounts, Pentagon corruption—are not a forgone conclusion, but a choice made for us by a government that has put corporate profits and personal gain before the common good. And Warren, a gifted storyteller, could prove it, often sourcing anecdotes from her own life.
There's much more; I urge you to read it all. For me, the injustice of this situation comes down to one question:
Does anyone truly think that Bernie Sanders is smarter than Elizabeth Warren?
Bernie is not a reading man. He has that characteristic in common with the current occupant of the Oval Office. Bernie's vocabulary is certainly wider than Trump's -- and Sanders possesses a far greater ability to formulate comprehensible sentences. My guess is that Sanders did a fair amount of reading at an earlier stage of life. By no means would I ever call the man dumb
.
But he's not really bright
, is he? I mean, not BRIGHT bright.
Think twice before calling Bernie Sanders a Marxist, because the guy probably never had the patience to read Marx -- at least not any of the longer works. Hell, I doubt that Sanders ever got more than a couple of chapters into To the Finland Station
, Edmund Wilson's gripping history of socialism (which Bill Clinton did
read as a young man).
Bernie Sanders proves the existence of the Middle-Brow Socialist.
Yet he has large army of fanatics, and Elizabeth Warren does not.
Maybe America is not bigoted against women. Maybe America is bigoted against brains
.