Shithole who has been shitposting for the last three weeks wants to stop the partisanship.

I'm back. At the moment, I'm listening to Trump deliver an address on the Coronavirus. He sounds like a robot trying not to sneeze. Or maybe a robot a drug habit. Or maybe a robot with the virus. It's actually pretty entertaining.Did he just announce a thirty day ban on travel to and from Europe? But this ban won't apply to the UK? WHY? How can this help?I liked Marcy's first response:Three weeks? Four YEARS.