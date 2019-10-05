I'm back. At the moment, I'm listening to Trump deliver an address on the Coronavirus. He sounds like a robot trying not to sneeze. Or maybe a robot a drug habit. Or maybe a robot with the virus. It's actually pretty entertaining.
Did he just announce a thirty day ban on travel to and from Europe? But this ban won't apply to the UK? WHY? How can this help?
I liked Marcy's first response:
Shithole who has been shitposting for the last three weeks wants to stop the partisanship.
Three weeks? Four YEARS.