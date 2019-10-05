Recent posts



News

Memeorandum

D.U. Latest

Guardian

Slate

Politico

Google News

Media Matters

Democracy Now

Common Dreams

Bellingcat

DC Blue

Politicus

Intelligencer


Views

Marcy Wheeler

Charles Pierce

Brad Blog

Crooks and Liars

Sky Dancing

The Confluence

Daniel Hopsicker

Unhack the Vote

Critiques of Libertarianism

Northwest Research

Lobster

For the Record



Tweets

Asha Rangappa

Marcy Wheeler

Natasha Bertrand

David Corn

Preet Bharara

Vicky Ward

Sarah Kendzior

Josh Marshall

Christo Grozev

Bellingcat

Benjamin Wittes

Seth Abramson

Wendy Siegelman

Eric Boehlert

David Farenthold

Maggie Haberman

Wendy Siegelman

Carole Cadwalladr










Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Corona

I'm back. At the moment, I'm listening to Trump deliver an address on the Coronavirus. He sounds like a robot trying not to sneeze. Or maybe a robot a drug habit. Or maybe a robot with the virus. It's actually pretty entertaining.

Did he just announce a thirty day ban on travel to and from Europe? But this ban won't apply to the UK? WHY? How can this help?

I liked Marcy's first response:
Shithole who has been shitposting for the last three weeks wants to stop the partisanship.
Three weeks? Four YEARS.

posted: 9:11 PM

0 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments: Post a Comment

<< Home


This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?
























FeedWind



FeedWind




FeedWind