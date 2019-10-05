Why the Bernie Bros must be destroyed

Fuck unity. Unity with the Bernie Bros is simply impossible, and don't let anyone try to convince you otherwise. They are monsters, pure and simple.
The video embedded above explains why my attitude has hardened. What can one say about a Bernie spokesperson who is so odious, so obnoxious, so disgusting, so vile, so unendurable, that anti-Bernie Democrats (like this fellow
) have retweeted her video and let her speak for itself? As one twitter user put it, it's as if she's trying
to alienate people.
I can't prove
that Rania is paid by the Kremlin. But I'd be lying if I pretended not have my suspicions.
Remember 2016? Bernie was represented by H.A. Goodman and Cassandra Fairbanks, two lawn-vipers pretending to be liberals. Both now support Trump; you've probably seen the picture of Cassandra with Roger Stone, who was, in all likelihood, her mentor. Roger always specialized in ratfucking the Dems via infiltration and promoting "more left than thou" candidates.
Rania Khalek is the new Cassandra. You'll be particularly infuriated by her claim that Democrats should simply suck it up when insulted and belittled. At the same time, the Bernie Bros -- or Bernie Hos, as in the case of Rania and Cassandra -- act outraged whenever anyone says one unkind word about them
.
Do they really expect us to accept this outrageous double standard? I sure as hell won't. They remind me of a classic Matt Groening cartoon from the '80s, in which he depicted the nine types of bosses. Here's the worst of the lot...
The Bernie Bros actually expect us to accept -- meeekly, humbly, obsequiously -- abuse and humiliation. Anyone who has any understanding of human psychology knows that this will never happen. Ergo, we can safely conclude that the Bernie cultists who insist on this "We can do what you may not" attitude are working for Putin. They are trying to divide the Dems.
Actually, they are not "trying.' They've done it.
There is nothign for it. The wound is too deep. The vast majority of Bernie Bros are beyond redemption. They are a cancer and they must be removed. I'm sorry, but the wound goes too deep: People like Rania and Cassandra have made Bernie Sanders absolutely unacceptable. Until Bernie publicly chastises the cultists who speak in his name -- which he won't -- we must presume that he is Putin's toady.
NO MORE POLITICAL CULTS!
Meanwhile: Mayor Pete.
Despair fans, take note: The gods have given you new reason for hopelessness
.
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is facing questions after recent revelations that his 2020 effort has taken campaign contributions from an infamous Republican Party billionaire with direct links to the Russian oligarchy. That’s according Federal Election Commission (FEC) data reviewed by Law&Crime.
Previously described in the press as “The Giver,” Leonard “Len” Blavatnik is a well-known GOP donor with a New York address who previously took it upon himself to fund President Donald Trump‘s lavish — and allegedly criminal — inauguration festivities in 2017 to the tune of some $1 million.
Now, Blavatnik and his wife are apparently shifting allegiances. As of this writing, they have donated thousands of dollars to Pete for America, Inc., Buttigieg’s official campaign organization.
I like Mayor Pete. I don't think he's the right candidate this cycle, but I like the guy. This
, however...this is concerning.
Looks to me as though Team Trump read the same poll I did. A quarter of the country won't vote for a gay guy. The situation is unfair, no question about that. But it is what it is.