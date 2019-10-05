Why Bernie must not be the nominee

I agree with this post on DU
, and I hope the author won't mind my republishing it here. The words below the asterisk all belong to the original author, not me. I'm merely stealing them.
By the way, you do know that there is video of Bernie participating in anti-American protests, dontcha? Also, there's video of Bernie saying that he was "nauseated" by JFK.
* * *
Hello all, it’s been a while for me. I have been viewing from far after
the travesty of 2016. But I’m making this post so that I hope there is
some understanding from those further to left of me as to why people
like me are scared of a Bernie nomination.
First, in full disclosure, I’m a 35 year old living in CA who is
supporting Joe Biden. And it’s not that I love everything Joe stands for
but I truly believe he is the best person to face trumps bullying
tactics and go toe to toe with him. But at the same time, and I hate to
say it, but whoever becomes our nominee will face a major uphill battle,
not just with election interference but with how strong the economy is.
I mean WE know it’s a result of Obama economic policy but there is
never a collective messaging from the Democrats to address that talking
point. It’s hard to state we should be in charge of the economy to the
blue collar worker when what’s presented is job, wage and stock market
growth. We can hope for downturn but at this point unlikely.
Let’s face it, Bernie has not even come close to facing the
onslaught of the Republican war machine. I mean they were successful in
swift boating John Kerry to return a terrible president for 4 more
years. All they have to do is dig into his past and repeatedly play ads
over and over in battleground states. One I can think of is Bernie
stating, “I’m a socialist.” Now in the liberal bastion of CA, it won’t
really move the barometer, but in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and
Wisconsin that will all but ensure Trump will win. Socialism, combined
with ads like how much M4A and free higher public education will cost
the American taxpayer, even if not true, will drive the independents
directly into the arms of Trump.
The second part is let’s say Bernie is is the nom, you put him on
the debate stage, not any fault of his own, but trump will look powerful
and young and his immaturity will throw him off his messaging, with
“crazy Bernie!”. Trump won’t let the debate stage stop his
classlessness. And his cult will eat it up. If you don’t think imaging
matters, look at Kennedy vs Nixon.
The third reason, is that he can’t even answer how he will pay for
all of his goals. He literally said when asked how he will pay for M4A,
“I don’t know”. That’s another ad right there. And if he can’t answer,
the inevitable logical conclusion is to raise taxes not just on the
ultra rich but on everyone including all those middle class independents
he’s trying to court. This is why Hillary brought up promising things
he can’t follow through on.
In the end though, yes this country has huge issues that need to be
addressed. Healthcare income inequality, immigration, education, but
THIS IS NOT the election to do so. We need to win this election to
salvage what’s left of the America we knew. Take back the senate or it’s
all for naught. If we don’t win, it’s over. This is a must win, not a
change election, that’s why I and many moderate friends I have, along
with what looks like many on this board are worried about. I’m not
against a Bernie like candidate eventually, if the country is center
left but I feel it still remains center right, which is why we have
president trump instead of president Clinton.