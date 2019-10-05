Recent posts



Sunday, February 16, 2020

Fake news, Bloomberg, Biden, Bernie

Come on. Does Matt Drudge really think we're going to believe this?
“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force...,” the tweet continued, pointing to Drudge’s eponymous website, where the scoop was played in underlined type above the scroll and a bright-red all-caps headline.
Yes, I know that the Bloomberg camp did not issue a denial. They probably don't want to annoy the many Hillary fans who still exist in Camp D, and they certainly don't want to trigger the rabid Hill-haters in Camp R. The latter will be screech in equal horror at a confirmation or a denial: Any mention of the Clinton name evokes an autonomic response. From Bloomberg's standpoint, the best course of action would be not to mention the name "Clinton" at all.

It's sad. The name of one of our greatest presidents -- the only one to give us both prosperity and a balanced budget -- is now toxic, thanks to a decades-long propaganda barrage.

How would Drudge, and no-one else, learn of such a thing? This story is ridiculous on its face. Drudge concocted this little fantasia for two reasons: He is tossing raw meat to the Alt Right lions, and he seeks to trigger the godawful Bernie Bros.

As for Bloomberg: Apparently, black people are starting to switch from Biden to Mr. Stop N. Frisk. That...is...insane.

Meanwhile, Anita Hill still won't forgive Joe Biden because Biden blocked a witness from testifying on her behalf -- a witness so weak, so easily discredited, that the Republicans were dying for the chance to cross-examine her. Like Ms. Hill, they haven't forgiven Biden for his refusal to put that witness on TV!

I generally vote the way black people vote, but let's face it: African Americans can be as easily bamboozled as any other voting bloc.

Bloomberg. I cannot freakin' believe it. I'll vote for the guy if I have to, but...jeez. Do I have to?

(That said, I must concede that Bloomberg's ubiquitous TV and YouTube commercials are superb. One of the all-time best ad campaigns. Genuinely artful. Those ads should be studied in cinema classes in every university. Biden and Warren -- who have nothing to lose at this point -- should use Bloomberg's ads as templates for their own attacks on Bernie.)

Finally! Biden has demanded that Bernie Sanders take responsibility for the ghastly online behavior of the Bernie Bros.
“You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them,” Biden said. “The stuff that was said online. The way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that Culinary union. It is outrageous. Just — just go online.”
I've been saying it since 2016. Sanders' supporters are monsters, and Sanders deserves to be held accountable. He's the King of the Monsters. He has never apologized for the hateful antics of H.A. Goodman and Cassandra Fairbanks and all of the other beasts. What the Bernie Bros did in Nevada last time was unforgivable.
In an exclusive interview airing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Biden said the Vermont senator “may not be responsible for it, but he has some accountability.”
No, Joe, no! That's not the way to make your point and that's not the way to win an election. You can't weaken your own argument with too many qualifiers. Go for the jugular.

Bernie is responsible. He could have put a stop to the vileness with one stern lecture addressed to his own followers, warning them to start behaving like human goddamned beings. The fact that he has not delivered such a lecture in four fucking years proves that Bernie himself deserves full blame for the many displays of dickishness conducted in his name.

Another point about Bernie...
Florida (29 electoral votes) - Guaranteed win for Trump if Bernie is the nominee simply because of the fact that Sanders praised and had/has a soft spot for Fidel Castro. Cubans make up 1.2 million people in Florida.

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) - Fracking supports 320,000+ jobs in the state. Sanders wants to outlaw fracking by 2025.

I don't see a scenario where Trump wins PA but loses Wisconsin and Michigan. It doesn't matter either way as Florida, Ohio, PA, and NC put him at 279
None of this will matter to the brainwashed Bros, who actually believe that they can win the election WITHOUT voters.

Here's an interesting follow-up comment:
I believe he'd be Corbyn 2.0 in the general, but you know what makes it hard for the public to see the disaster ahead? The near lack of urgency from other campaigns and the party in general, which serves as a tacit advertisement of his electability. They're not exactly doing anything vigorous to stop him Corbyning us, unless they have convention machinations in mind, which would be terrible because there are many ways of stopping him pre-convention
"Lack of urgency." Yes! "Tacit advertisement of his electability." Yes!

I'll say it again: Biden has to go for the jugular. Show some passion, dude. The Bernie Bros are never going to stop biting and snarling and mauling. Time to bite and snarl and maul back.

posted: 2:41 AM

2 COMMENTS - CLICK HERE
Comments:
Biden and Sanders and the mayor are all going to flame out in the next few primaries. Unfortunately Bernie is going to take warren down with him. That leaves klobechar. She is no match for Trump (I saw her on Bill Maher and she isn't even a match for Maher much less Trump).she does well on the debates, but when it comes to thinking fast on your feet, she stumbles.
That leaves Bloomberg. He may not be perfect, but he can think fast on his feet, has the money and the organization behind him that rolls out great ADs in a hurry AND can stand up to Trump.
Added bonus: Bloomberg does not have to pass the democratic litmus tests. He is and will put all his efforts in attacking Trump which is a winning strategy.
So hang from a tree, wear a clown suit, and hold your nose, but vote for Bloomberg if he is the nominee. Because on any given minute of any given day, he is a hundred times better than Trump.

posted by Blogger margie : 3:26 AM
 
And that's why we call this place Despair Central.

Although we may have to revert to the name "Cannonfire." A few sites still link here. They may not continue to offer those links if they notice the name change.

-- W
posted by Anonymous Anonymous : 4:47 AM
 
