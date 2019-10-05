Fake news, Bloomberg, Biden, Bernie

stop and frisk stats over the course of Mike Bloomberg's 12 years as NYC mayor:



2002: 97,296

2003: 160,851

2004: 313,523

2005: 352,348

2006: 506,491

2007: 472,096

2008: 540,302

2009: 581,168

2010: 601,285

2011: 685,724

2012: 532,911

2013: 191,851 https://t.co/QSg1uhTDRG