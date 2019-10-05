Lindsey Graham: Is the covert truth about to come out?

I have not read any books by bestselling author Don Winslow, but he appears to be a serious person. He was once a PI. In his previous life, he established contacts with various federal officials. So we should not be too quick to dismiss the following message, which purports to be a "teaser trailer" for an upcoming grand revelation...
What do you think? On the level?
I don't like being teased. It's bad strategy, and failure to deliver the goods leaves a lingering bad taste in the mouth. Still, a person in Winslow's position has nothing to gain from pulling the old bait-and-switch, so I am going to allow myself to hope that he has proof
, not just surmise.
It's pretty obvious that Team Trump has been using kompromat to manipulate potential critics and to enforce alliances. All we need is just one
of these compromised actors to break down and admit the truth.
Winslow made news in October with his claim that Graham was being blackmailed
.
Have you wondered why @LindseyGrahamSC has been defending @realDonaldTrump like his life depended on it? A friend in federal law enforcement told me about a certain threat @realDonaldTrump has made to Graham. It's personal. It's awful. And it's working very well.
Most respondents presumed that the Big Damn Secret concerned gay sex or underaged sex or gay underaged sex. Others posited financial chicanery as the motive. To me, the wording suggests the possibility of an actual threat
against someone's life, though not necessarily Graham's
life. (In a future post, we may go into the evidence suggesting that Trump's forces threatened the life of Ambassador Yavonovich.)
From an Inquistr piece published last December:
Others have made similar claims. Back in January, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle implied that Trump was blackmailing Graham with some kind of unknown dirt.
“It could be that Donald Trump or somebody knows something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham,” Ruhle said, via WFTL. “We’re gonna leave it there.”
Ruhle did not offer evidence to back her claim and did not give any hint about what the blackmail could be.
Other political opponents have hinted in more vague terms that Graham is being leveraged in some way. As Vox reported, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar suggested that Graham was “compromised” into supporting Trump. The report noted that Graham had previously revealed that his email account was hacked by the Russian government, a revelation that has been used as the basis for claims that he is compromised into supporting Trump.
We've all learned not to get our hopes up. In the past, every time we've told ourselves "This latest development could be the one that ends this rotten presidency," we have ended up with the bad guys' spit decorating our faces. But everyone understands that blackmailing a senator -- or threatening a senator -- would be really fucking serious business
. At the very least, we would have another impeachment.
If a new impeachment inquiry revs up, Nancy Pelosi must include the obstruction charges outlined in the Mueller report. Her obstinate refusal to touch anything Mueller-related has allowed the Trumpists to promulgate the myth that Mueller failed to find anything, that there was no there
there.
(Do not count me among those who consider Pelosi a brilliant tactician.)
Incidentally, Winslow has made similar noises about Barr. See here
.
Matthew Chapman of RawStory: "On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted that the House of Representatives should 'make it rain subpoenas' -- and attach the threat of jail time to officials who refuse to honor them -- in order to find out whether Attorney General William Barr has quashed any Justice Department investigations into President Donald Trump. His tweet came in response to author Don Winslow, who asserts that sources in the DOJ tell him Barr has shut down six investigations into 'Trump and Trump related companies and surrogates,' and prevented two other investigations from beginning." --s
I find this claim credible. It would explain why we've heard so little from SDNY. The Twitter trail suggests that Kirschner (now an MSNBC legal analyst) is acquainted with Winslow. Thus, it is fair to posit that Kirschner may
be one of Winslow's sources on Lindsey Graham, although Winslow's wording suggests that his main source of info comes from someone currently "on the inside."