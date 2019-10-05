Theories of Lindsey

Does Trump have something on Lindsey Graham? Many believe so, if only because nothing else explains why Senator I-Hate-Donald morphed so rapidly into Senator Trump-Is-My-God. This proposition has become one of the few ideas found on both
sides of the boundary separating conspiracy theory from common wisdom.
Let's look at what a few others have said about the situation.
On October 1, bestselling author (and former P.I.) Don Winslow offered the following tweet
, which (as many of you already know) aroused no small amount of controversy:
Have you wondered why @LindseyGrahamSC has been defending @realDonaldTrump like his life depended on it? A friend in federal law enforcement told me about a certain threat @realDonaldTrump has made to Graham. It's personal. It's awful. And it's working very well.
Most of Winslow's readers presumed that the reference went to sexual blackmail, even though the wording suggests a threat to life and limb. If his life were threatened, would Graham have turned on Trump -- briefly -- after Trump betrayed the Kurds?
From an Inquistr piece
on Winslow's claim:
Other political opponents have hinted in more vague terms that Graham is being leveraged in some way. As Vox reported, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar suggested that Graham was “compromised” into supporting Trump. The report noted that Graham had previously revealed that his email account was hacked by the Russian government, a revelation that has been used as the basis for claims that he is compromised into supporting Trump.
The most substantive response to Winslow is this
tweet, which links to the following stories...
Lindsey Graham Received Campaign Donations From Firm Tied To Russian Oligarch
REPORT: Evidence Outlining Senator Lindsey Graham’s Links to Russian Oil Money and a Campaign Finance Scandal via Democratic Coalition
Lindsey Graham, Russian Oil Money & A Campaign Finance Scandal
I would say that a financial "skeleton in the closet" is more plausible than the commonly-heard suggestion of a sexual scandal. (Unless the scandal involves a minor.)
In the above-linked stories, one key figure is Russian oil oligarch Len Blavatnik, who donated $300,000 to Graham's political action committee in October 2015, "long after it was publicly apparent Graham’s campaign had no traction in the polls." The Blavatnik thing is suspicious as hell, but not obviously criminal. However:
Lastly, the report notes that Sen. Graham received illegal campaign donations from a Chinese-American virologist.
The person who arranged the illegal campaign donations scheme was a biotech company CEO named Dr. Jian-Yun Dong aka Dr. John Dong and his wife Dahner Wang. Eventually, Dong was convicted for arranging illegal foreign campaign contributions to Graham and was sentenced to 18 months in jail for that charge. He received an additional 70-month federal jail sentence in his second trial on federal corruption charges, for converting research funds into a lobbying slush fund and a source of funds for real estate improvements.
Sen. Graham helped Dr. Dong obtain earmarks totaling $19.6 million in federal grants from NIH and the military. His wife Wang turned on him, cooperating with prosecutors and leading to the scientist’s conviction and imprisonment.
Lindsey Graham was not charged in the criminal case against Dr. Dong, because prosecutors “found no evidence” he knew of multiple illegal schemes by his political donor.
The Dong scandal broke back in 2011, but has been largely forgotten in recent times. Maybe we should all start talking about it again, if only because Colbert and Maher could do such marvelous things with the good doctor's name. If Barr does
have evidence that Graham knew about Dong, then we need no further explanation for Lindsey's obsequious behavior.
The Dong scenario is, in many ways, our most satisfying Theory of Lindsey. Barr could bring charges at any time. The resultant scandal would not touch Trump, and it would not involve Trump's beloved Russians.