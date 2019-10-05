"This is MY happening and it FREAKS ME OUT!"

It's important to note the timing of Trump's "I want nothing..I want no quid pro quo" statement to Sondland: It occurred on September 9, the exact same day the House Intel Committee received the whistleblower's complaint....

Trump, for the record, once the plot has been exposed: "I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NOTHING!

Trump to Zelensky, July 25, as the plot is underway and the screws are being tightened: "I would like you to do us a favor though."