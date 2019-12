Here's the law Trump broke. Plus: Conspiracy theory

"Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did," Hill said. "This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves."

This may surprise people who only know Devin Nunes’s recent record, but in late 2015 Nunes told me during a long interview in his office that he was extremely concerned about the rise of conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party: pic.twitter.com/24k0np4dp7 November 20, 2019

Simply withholding congressional aid -- forreason -- is, in and of itself, an impeachable offense.Here's the law. The law that Trump broke.Never forget that there is only one reason why the aid was finally released: Trump was caught.As I write, Fiona Hill and David Holmes are testifying. Fiona Hill's purpose is to make clear that the GOP narrative -- that Ukraine did something wrong during our 2016 election -- is pure fantasy Nevertheless, the Fox News-watchers will buy into any ridiculous story that Trump and the Russians decide to push. I cringe to think of the inane narratives the righties will construct around Fiona Hill. She speaks with a British accent, so I imagine they'll find some way to blame her for the Amritsar massacre and the sinking of the Lusitania.It all goes to illustrate a point that I've been trying to make for decades now: Even when conspiracy theories are demonstrably false, they are not mere exercises in fantasy. Often, they do not arise spontaneously; they don't make themselves. They are created and lovingly shaped by malign actors.We can, should and must recognize two realities: 1. Conspiracy theories are toxic. 2. Some conspiracies are quite real.Both things can be true. Points 1 and 2 are not in conflict.Russian media manipulation isconspiracy, yet the Russians continually pushconspiracy theories. Fox News pushes paranoia and deliberately deceptive narratives -- yet Fox itself operates in a way which can fairly be described as conspiratorial.The Third Reich pushedand other hideously false conspiracy theories about Jews, yet the Nazis themselves came to power by way of conspiratorial practice. The Nuremberg Trial volumes are titled, and those transcripts prove that organized plotters can make a whole lotta history. Fascism is defined by a love for absurd and gaudy conspiracy theory combined with the ruthless enactment of actual complotsIn that light, I'd like to point you to a fascinating bit of background info on Devin MOOnes. This anecdote demonstrates that the public -- which rightly senses that something is askew -- can easily be manipulated into blaming the wrong parties.This bit of history proves that Nunes is now being quite disingenuous. He doesn't really believe what he's saying; he lives in a world where one profits by demonstrating one's willingness to lie. The American intelligence community spent much of the 1990s conducting studies of human gullibility . They traced how rumors are spread, and how little "evidence" is required to create deeply-held beliefs. We are now seeing the practical results of that research.