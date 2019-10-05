Sondland (updates, including THE FUNNIEST TWEET OF THE DAY)

I wasn't going to write anything until after the bullet-headed hotelier finished. But so far, this looks like a good day. He has said that quid pro quo existed, and he has said that everything was done at Trump's direction. And no-one can call him a second-hand witness.
He complained about not being provided with materials from the State Department, but that is pure CYA: He wants to explain away the changes in his own testimony. As Josh Marshall
noted: "If I knew how much was already on paper I would have been honest sooner."
As long as he is provided means to escape from personal
responsibility for any of this, he seems willing to underbus Trump, Pompeo and (especially) Rudy.
Looks to me as though we are rapidly approaching a moment when the Republicans may have to pursue a "Blame everything on Rudy" strategy. That
should be fun.
Back soon.
Update: Tweet from George Conway
, he of the fascinatingly strange marriage:
This is a John Dean moment. It will live forever in American political history.Rick Wilson:
Sweet mother of God. Sondland is shoveling them under the bus wholesale.David Corn
:
More Boom! Sondland admits he told top Ukrainian official that security assistance would not come until Ukraine announced the investigations Trump wanted.
Important. No more false claims that the Ukrainians didn't know.
Oh man. Sondland confirmed the assertion that Trump cares only about "big stuff" -- that is, stuff that can help him
, not "small stuff" like war, corruption or murder.
FUNNIEST TWEET OF THE DAY. This is not a parody.
It comes from conservative propagandist Brent Bozell:
Listen to Sondland and you'll understand why America elected Donald Trump president to get rid of people like Sondland.
Best response:
If they elected Donald Trump president so he could first hire people like Sondland in order that he could then fire people like Sondland, that just seems like a lot of unnecessary steps.Jim Sciutto
:
Sondland just got to a core issue - Trump didn’t want the Biden investigation, just the *announcement* of the investigation: “(Pres. Zelensky) had to announce the investigations. He didn’t actually have to do them.”David Frum
:
Successful real estate entrepreneur sees no reason to go to prison for unsuccessful real estate entrepreneurMore updates.
I'm back from my unsuccessful effort to chase down an escaped cat. If the stakes weren't so high, I'd find Devin MOOnes' conspiracy theories to be hilarious -- although it should be obvious to all that if he had any evidence, we'd have seen it already. That JPG would be the most famous JPG in the history of compressed image files.
Believe it or not, Ken Starr has turned. He now says there will be an impeachment.
As far as I can tell, he has not predicted removal, but he seems to think that Trump committed serious crimes.
Update: What a day for power to go off! Am following events away from home but can’t write easily on this device. But it’s a good day.