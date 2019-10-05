Joseph, Thank goodness you are on the case. At the risk of being trite, I truly and humbly thank you for your service.
posted by A Fan : 5:20 PM
Fiona Hill is straight from central casting. She's by far my favorite witness. She's awesome.
posted by nemdam : 6:37 PM
nemdam, I want her to run for something. She can never be president, but she can be anything else. I think she's a Maryland resident, though I'm far from sure. It would be an honor to vote for her -- for the House, for the Senate, for any state office.
Sorry, Larouche. It was a reference to her co authoring a book on Putin with Gaddy. I admit that I could never be attracted to a neo con cold warriors, but then I had never seen a brilliant one with a sexy accent before.