Kissinger vs. Skynet

Auto-nomous weapons already exist, capable of defining, assessing and targeting their own perceived threats and thus in a position to start their own war.
Once the line into this realm is crossed and hi-tech becomes standard weaponry – and computers become the principal executors of strategy – the world will find itself in a condition for which as yet it has no established concept. How can leaders exercise control when computers prescribe strategic instructions on a scale and in a manner that inherently limits and threatens human input? How can civilisation be preserved amid such a maelstrom of conflicting information, perceptions and destructive capabilities?
If you have any talent at all for reading between the lines, you'll sense that Henry the K knows more than he is saying about these weapons systems. Basically, he believes that we should support a negotiated end to the Russo-Ukraine conflict, even if negotiations leave Russia in a overly-powerful position -- because autonomous weaponry could soon escalate the situation without human input.
2 comments:
Much agreed. Our news tows the official line on Ukraine. But I don’t think our news is providing us enough truth to understand what is really going on. Our corporate warmongers do live this stuff.
Not sure we agree vis a vis Ukraine. I am a STRONG supporter of Zelensky.
I linked to this article because Kissinger seems to be referring obliquely to a weapons system known to him but not to us. This has importance outside the context of the present war.
Post a Comment