Saturday, December 17, 2022

Kissinger vs. Skynet

This is disturbing. From none other than Henry Kissinger:

Auto-nomous weapons already exist, capable of defining, assessing and targeting their own perceived threats and thus in a position to start their own war.

Once the line into this realm is crossed and hi-tech becomes standard weaponry – and computers become the principal executors of strategy – the world will find itself in a condition for which as yet it has no established concept. How can leaders exercise control when computers prescribe strategic instructions on a scale and in a manner that inherently limits and threatens human input? How can civilisation be preserved amid such a maelstrom of conflicting information, perceptions and destructive capabilities?

If you have any talent at all for reading between the lines, you'll sense that Henry the K knows more than he is saying about these weapons systems. Basically, he believes that we should support a negotiated end to the Russo-Ukraine conflict, even if negotiations leave Russia in a overly-powerful position -- because autonomous weaponry could soon escalate the situation without human input.

By at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Much agreed. Our news tows the official line on Ukraine. But I don’t think our news is providing us enough truth to understand what is really going on. Our corporate warmongers do live this stuff.

8:23 PM
Joseph Cannon said...

Not sure we agree vis a vis Ukraine. I am a STRONG supporter of Zelensky.

I linked to this article because Kissinger seems to be referring obliquely to a weapons system known to him but not to us. This has importance outside the context of the present war.

9:02 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)