Where we are

Impeachment is moving much faster than ever before, but given the nature of current events, the pace still seems glacial. Why didn't the Dems simply use Ilhan Omar's articles of impeachment? Imperfect, but at least she worked fast. In a nuclear age, we need a removal mechanism that can dislodge a maniacal president in a single day.

There is now no doubt that the fascists were serious about their plans (which they had discussed openly) to capture and kill Congressfolk . Everyone -- EVERYONE -- who participated in that riot was party to a conspiracy to commit murder and sedition.

Call the zip ties by their correct name: The guys were carrying flex cuffs, the plastic double restraints often used by police in mass arrest situations. They walked through the Senate chamber with a sense of purpose. They were not dressed in silly costumes but kitted out in full paramilitary regalia: helmets, armor, camo, holsters with sidearms. At least one had a semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails. At least one, unlike nearly every other right-wing rioter photographed that day, wore a mask that obscured his face. These are the same guys who, when the windows of the Capitol were broken and entry secured, went in first with what I’d call military-ish precision. They moved with purpose, to the offices of major figures like Nancy Pelosi and then to the Senate floor. What was that purpose? It wasn’t to pose for photos. It was to use those flex cuffs on someone.

Behind the scenes, the trolls have been slamming this blog hard, trying to sell the "Deep State orchestrated it all" conspiracy theory. If that's what's happening to a site with a small readership, Lord knows what's happening elsewhere.







Pence entered the White House a few hours ago. As of thirty minutes ago, he still was inside . I consider this a strong signal that something is a-brewin'.





Reuters says that 57 percent of the public wants Trump removed immediately. He has managed to unite the country -- against him.





About Trump's day-after condemnation of the insurrectionists: I'm reminded of a old, old Hollywood story which goes back to the 1950s, perhaps even to the 1930s. Various famous names have been plugged into this anecdote; one version involves Marilyn Monroe.



Late at night, well after the day's filming, a Big Shot Producer and a Cute Young Starlet were all alone on a darkened set inside a studio. The Starlet begged Mr. Big Shot for a job -- begged so fervently that she, uh, got on her knees.





If you know what I mean.





After she had spent a minute or two making a heartfelt plea, Mr. Big Shot noticed that a gaffer (a lighting guy) was still up in the rafters, watching the show. Suddenly, Mr. Big Shot pulled away and screamed at the young lady:

"Good God! Have you gone out of your mind? What on earth do you think you're doing? Get AWAY from me!"

That's Trump. That's Rudy G.

On January 6, Mr. T and Mr. G sent the Nazis one clear message: "We love you." After belatedly realizing that incitement to riot is a serious crime, Mr. T and Mr. G changed their message sharply.