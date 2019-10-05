@gop @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems



He MUST be convicted, removed and banned from holding office.@GOPSenate - you don’t have to VOTE to convict. You can just STAY HOME on the day of the VOTE. Please.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qtgtaa1MvQ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 9, 2021

They call it the Million Militia March.

We must destroy these domestic terrorists. If Biden needs to claim emergency powers, he should do so. If I were president, I'd round up every red-hatted maniac and transport 'em all to the Nevada desert. Then drop nukes on 'em.

How did my heart become so hardened? I've been thinking a lot about this movie . Toward the end, the protagonist balks at employing extreme methods in the fight against fascism. He asks his mentor: "Doesn't this make us as bad as them?"

The mentor responds: "Of course. The appalling thing about fascism is that you've got to use fascist methods to get rid of it."

Case in point: The gunshot that brought down fascist rioter Alisha Babbit. I have no sympathy for that traitorous bitch; she was at the forefront of a crowd that explicitly sought to kill Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats

By last week, these people were sharing maps of D.C. They were talking about having enough of them that they would be able to erect basically their own cadre around the entire area of Congress. They had a map of the tunnels [in the basement of the Capitol], and they were talking about how they're going to be able to stop Congress from leaving. They imagined that this was the day there were going to be mass executions of Congressmen.



But a lot of them also just imagined they were going to be there for this historic time when Trump pulled away the curtain and revealed that all of Congress were traitors and then took his just and equal revenge. There were a variety of characters: people who were there to watch Trump gain control and people who thought Trump would win, but only by activating the military, [with] a proper military coup that they supported. They thought they were there to go and purge Congress.

I don't regret Babbit's death. I regret the fact that the cops didn't use machine guns to mow down the other fascists. If we had filled the Capitol Building with a couple hundred Nazi corpses on January 6, we would have nothing to fear on January 20. Most Nazis are low-IQ brutes who understand only strength. They say they want to die for their cause, but the proverbial whiff of grapeshot will disprove their empty boasts.



You want to transform society for the better? Transform fascists into cadavers. Back in the '40s, that approach worked out great.



The Q qrazies are zombies. We have to do unto them as they would do unto us -- only do it first. The MAGA movement is every bit as dangerous as Al Qaeda or Isis.



Donald Trump must go to prison. In the '30s, gangsters like Al Capone, John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde also had cult followings. Imprisonment eradicated Capone's populist appeal. The others stopped being admired when they stopped breathing. They were not seen as martyrs; they were seen as losers.

Many commentators do not comprehend one important point: Proles hate weakness. To conquer Trumpism, we must conquer Trump. He has to wear the orange jumpsuit.

One piece of good news: Some of the rioters now understand that Trump sold them out. He didn't march with them. He used them as fodder. And he won't pardon them.

