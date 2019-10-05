It's a great day. It's a horrible day.

Hear that hissing sound? That's gas escaping from the Trump balloon. There's still plenty of hot air left, but the balloon is deflating

If she does nothing else in this life (and I'm sure that she will do plenty), Stacey Abrams will go down in history as the person who saved America from Trumpism. The seemingly-impossible twin Democratic victories in Georgia have finally, finally caused the Republican party to reconsider its fealty to that otiose, odious orange orangutan.

Trump's neo-Nazi army in DC is sizable but not nearly so massive as we feared. After telling his followers that he would lead them into battle, Trump retreated into the White House. The fascists are trying to storm the Capitol as I write. Correction: ARE storming. It started while I was writing the the preceding sentence.



Astonishing visuals. Trumpers trying to kill cops.





So it has come to this. We have no choice.

Open fire. Shoot. Kill them all. Kill the fascists! KILL LIKE IT'S 1945!





Update: According to According to this report , the DoD has refused a request by the Capitol Police to bring in the National Guard. Trump's toadies in the DoD are aiding and abetting an insurrection. Donald Trump is leading an attempted violent overthrow of our democracy.

Homeland Security is doing nothing. On Trump's orders, no doubt.

Twitter should end Trump's Twitter account unless and until he tells his fascist hordes to give up AND he concedes.

Twitter should also cancel the accounts of Trump family members. Ivanka Trump issued a tweet which referred to the fascists as "patriots."







Rudy G told the crowd "Let's have trial by combat." Those words should earn him a treason trial. He should face the death penalty.







I warned you. Trumpism would end in violence.





The House should assemble in any secure location and impeach Trump immediately. No debate: Just put it to a vote and then hand it to the Senate. This day.

I would not be completely surprised if McConnell were to support removal.

